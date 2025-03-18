Of sweat, passion and grit…

The annual sports day of Ramakrishna Mission Brahmananda College of Education, Rahara was held with much zeal and unmatched enthusiasm. The event saw the active participation of faculty members, students and non-teaching staff. Undoubtedly, teamwork and sportsmanship were the order of the day and something which the college principal – Swami Nirishananda continuously put great emphasis on.

Despite the fact that the sun seemed somewhat sultry, it could not play a spoilsport. No sooner than the sports meet was declared open by the Principal Maharaj, there was a tremendous amount of excitement in the air. It was soon followed by a stunning march-past event by the first-year fresher and second-year senior students. All throughout the sports meet, each and every participant seemed pretty determined, to say the least. More than the urge to win an award, what was noticeable was the distinct spirit of participation and overall involvement.

Also, while actively taking part in the events, most of the participants were aware of the fact that it was not just another day on campus. Worth mentioning is the fact that the sports ground literally witnessed intense battles all around, but all with a smile and a spirit of sportsmanship of the highest standard.

After all, a sporting journey is never complete without the notion of team spirit and brotherhood. Amidst all the competitive spirit, there were moments of laughter and mirth as well. For instance, events such as Kicking the Football and Go As You Like have proven that very fact.

Amidst all the hullaballoos and frenzy, one could also observe that there were some folks who seemed a little reluctant to step up. In such an otherwise scenario, some senior professors, along with the sports convenor, did a brilliant job all throughout. It was pleasing to the eyes that the students and the professors gelled so well. Overall, it was invariably an immersive experience.

Chayan Maity, a first-year fresher came first in High Jump, Long Jump and the 400-metre run event. While Ujjwal Das, a second-year senior, won the 800-metre run. Gour Sutradhar clinched the Memory Test event.

Baijayanta Majumder did really well in – Kicking the Football event. During the fag-end of the sports meet, Sayandip Jana and his teammate Saurav Mondal won accolades for their ‘Save Trees Save Lives’ performance in the Go As You Like category. Among the teachers, Kousik Chattopadhyay, Subrata Biswas and Miltan Biswas enthralled everyone.

One of the highlights of the entire event was the highly anticipated nail-biting volleyball encounter among the fresher and senior students. It was really a hard-fought affair. Chayan Maity was fittingly declared the ‘Champion-of-Champions.’

“Back in school, I was never into sports. During my training as an RKM B.Ed. student, I realised that time is so fleeting. End of the day, mere participation is as important as winning a prize”, opined Asmat Hossain, a former student.

This year’s Annual Sports Meet hosted by Ramakrishna Mission Brahmananda College of Education, Rahara ended with a vote of thanks. What came out was numerous narratives of professional and personal growth. As the sun was beginning to set for one final time, the college ground stood testimony to the fact that man’s indomitable spirit remains the ultimate winner.

The writer is a freelance contributor