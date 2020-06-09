Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB has taken its latest initiative of educating the students who are making their way to India from international university in this pandemic, by offering to continue their courses with the foreign and Indian faculty at a minimal cost.

Additionally, the students will also be entitled to make use of libraries, laboratories and other such practical means. Most of the students studying in UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand and other parts of the world are stranded because their universities have closed down.

MAKAUT is trying its best to make them overcome their uncertain future. The students can now avail all the international online classes through the efficient faculty of MAKAUT and the university will also provide them certificates after the completion of their respective courses.