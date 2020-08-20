According to a research conducted for universities, once again none of the so-called world class IITs and IIMs features in the top tier of the list. The rankings based on the institutions’ global partnerships, top academics’ perceptions, and high-impact research published in leading journals paint a very sorry picture for Indian universities on the global stage.

While the government has started initiatives like Study in India to attract more international students, the gap between an Indian university and a foreign university remains quite vast. We’ve delved into some of the reasons why Indian universities are unable to compete with their foreign counterparts.

Focus of quantity and not quality

One might be taken aback by the fact that not a single Indian university features in the World’s Top 100 Universities list. Despite churning out highly intellectual people, Indian universities still fall short of the international standards set by foreign universities. But this is changing. Albeit the pace of change is still not good enough to be in the rankings. One of the chief reasons for this is that the kind of government funding given to Indian universities is not at the same level as that to universities across the world. Instead of bolstering the quality of successful institutes to make them a global force to be reckoned with, the government has opened fringe universities like IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Vizag, and many more. The idea behind this move is to give students from all over the country a chance at quality education. This is no doubt a noble cause, but if Indian universities want to vie with big guns like Stanford University or the University of Oxford, a serious turnaround strategy must be implemented.

Inability to attract global faculty

To compete with international universities, Indian ones need to have a faculty that comprises of a good number of international professors. Currently, there are just 40 foreign teachers at all of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). That’s only a mere 1per cent of the total faculty of 5,400, despite the government’s goal to attract 20 per cent, international faculty. To lure top faculty, the best Indian institutes need a “cultural revolution” to join the ranks of global, world-class universities. Also, adequate salaries need to be provided. As of today, the average salary in the IITs is around US$27,500, whereas, in countries like China, salaries paid to top level faculty are to the tune of US$100,000 or more, along with additional research funding.

Lack of study options

The Indian education system is deeply rooted in popular STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses. In today’s day and age, students are looking to broaden their horizons by pursuing careers that revolve around unconventional and contemporary fields like entertainment, sports and psychology. Now, although Indian universities have started such courses, they lack the expertise and accreditation to shape talented students for a better career path. On the other hand, universities in the US, UK, and Canada have changed with time and pivoted to offering a rich variety of courses available to international students.

Incredibly high admission criteria

Granted, this has no explicit connection to quality of education but is a point that needs to be addressed, especially when it comes to attracting international students to build global repute. IITs and IIMs themselves admit that despite fierce competition among India’s best and brightest to get admission at the institutes, enrolment of foreign students matter. But the entry criteria is so high that even the few eligible international students doesn’t always stand a chance to be accepted at MIT, Stanford, Caltech, etc.

Emigration

Many Indian students look to emigrate in order to pursue a degree abroad. Being that countries abroad like Canada and the US offer attractive job prospects and their flexible immigration policies make it possible for students to seek employment on completion of studies. The US National Science Foundation’s Survey reveals that about 80 per cent of students from India and other Asian countries choose to remain in America after completing their graduate and doctoral studies. This leads to a severe deficit in the number of students attending universities in India. Factors such as cost of living, employment and quality of life can be sole determinants for students looking to study abroad. A recent survey concluded that India ranks second when it comes to students who leave the country to study overseas.

The writer is founder and CEO, UniAcco