Kolkata Children’s Literature Festival plants the seeds of storytelling

The second edition of the Kolkata Children’s Literature Festival (KCLF) commenced with an inauguration on 10 January at SPK Jain Futuristic Academy, Newtown, Kolkata, followed by an array of sessions by storytellers and performers engaging children with workshops and activities on 11 and 12 January. This three-day celebration invited children and families to experience the magic of literature and creativity.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr Shashi Panja, honourable Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare of West Bengal, and Tanusree Shankar, an Indian dancer and choreographer. Both dignitaries expressed their delight at being part of an initiative that encourages young minds to explore literature, art, and imagination.

Speaking to The Statesman, Jayeeta Ganguly, the principal of the SPK Jain Futuristic Academy, said, “Storytelling is a very powerful art that builds the seeds of ethics, values, dreams and imaginations in the child’s mind through stories. This fundamental psychological truth is being threatened by the overuse of gadgets, shortened attention spans and limited social interaction due to nuclear families. Our platform uses storytelling to address this issue. We bring famous authors, illustrators, writers, speakers, and educators from pan-India to the city. This culminates in a diverse literary tapestry and everything related to it, such as miming and roleplaying, so that they learn to put the device down and pick up a book.”

The inauguration was attended by several esteemed guests, including Jaideep Patwa, the school secretary, and Lalit Kankaria, the president of the academy. Accompanying them were Shashi Kankaria, Sonal Choraria, Kusum Patwa, and Trishla Bhansali, whose unwavering support has further enriched this initiative.

The second day featured Swati Sinha’s Hindi storytelling session, ‘Kahani Ki Potli’, and Savio Mascarenhas’s workshop, ‘Make Your Own Tinkle Superhero’. Younger children enjoyed puppet storytelling by Richa Goel, while Sutapa Basu’s ‘Jungle Safari’ author interaction enthralled kids with her tales of adventure. Roopa Pai added her unique charm with an inspiring session that resonated with young readers, and Jeeva Raghunath delighted everyone with her story theatre performance.

The final day featured an impressive lineup of engaging sessions, including Jeeva Raghunath’s session ‘Tell Along Tales’; Rinti Sengupta’s ‘Rainbow of Emotions’; Swati Sinha’s ‘The Three Riddles’; Ashok Rajagopanlan’s ‘Space Adventures with Gulgul’; Savio Mascarenhas’s illustration activity ‘Make Your Own ACK Mystical Beings’; Jael Silliman engaging young minds with ‘Come Ride a Royal Elephant with Shalome’; Roopa Pai guiding children in a thought-provoking author interaction session titled ‘Be a Mind-Ninja – With Maharishi P!’. Swati Kheria inspired confidence with her interactive storytelling session, ‘You Are Special Too!’; Madhurima Vidyarthi emphasised fun and individuality among readers with ‘The School for Bad Girls’, emphasising fun and individuality; Nupur Agarwal weaved enchanting tales in her Kamishibai storytelling session ‘Tales from the Wooden Stage’; and Vinitha concluded the festival with ‘I Love Me’, a heartwarming session celebrating self-love and empowerment.

As the festival drew to a close, organisers expressed their gratitude to all the authors, artists, and participants who made the event a grand success. Overall, the festival buzzed with energy as children participated in interactive storytelling sessions, explored their creative potential through art workshops, and immersed themselves in the magical world of literature.

Launched in January 2024, KCLF has quickly grown into a vibrant platform where children, educators, authors, and illustrators come together to explore the magical world of literature. This year’s edition was built on the success of its inaugural year with an even bigger lineup of activities designed to spark curiosity and imagination in young readers.