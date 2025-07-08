India’s Gen Z workforce is here—but are their managers ready?

A few years ago, I was delivering a leadership workshop at one of the fast-growing Indian start-ups. A young participant said something that stuck with me. “I want to know why my work matters. I’m not here just to earn a salary—I want to create something meaningful.”

That statement, seemingly simple, carries the essence of the generational transformation prevalent in Indian workplaces today.

A new generation at work

India’s Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) is not just joining the workforce; they’re redefining it. These digital natives have grown up with smartphones, social media, and near-instant access to global knowledge. They are wired for speed, feedback, and purpose.

Unlike millennials, who were grateful for the security of employment after the 2008 recession, Gen Z expects work to fit into their life and not the other way around. They value personal growth, flexibility, authenticity, and a voice in decision-making.

And that’s where the real challenge begins.

The preparedness gap

Most managers in Indian companies were trained in a different era—one where hierarchy ruled, feedback was annual, and loyalty was often more prized than innovation. Now, they’re expected to lead a generation that questions authority, seeks daily feedback, and isn’t afraid to change jobs for culture or cause.

In my leadership sessions, I often ask: Are we training our managers to lead by command or by curiosity? Because Gen Z doesn’t respond to titles; they respond to trust.

Leadership today is not a silo—it happens at the intersection of the Self, Others, and Business. When these are separated, we breed confusion and disengagement.

What Gen Z wants—and what managers must learn

Here’s what the new generation seeks: leaders who are honest and human. They want feedback, but not as a ritual—they want real conversations. They want to be included, to be heard, to be valued. They want autonomy with accountability. And above all, they want to work on something that matters.

To meet these expectations, managers must become learners again. The five leadership competencies I often speak about—learning agility, digital thinking, decision-making, influencing, and partnering—are no longer optional. They are foundational.

At a recent corporate training program, a mid-level manager said, “But we never had these expectations when we were young.” I smiled. “That’s precisely why we need to evolve. The rules of the game have changed.”

Bridging the gap—the way forward

So how do we bridge this generational divide?

Listen deeply. Ask questions, not just to respond, but to understand. Gen Z doesn’t expect perfection—they expect presence.

Co-create careers. Instead of dictating roles and goals, work with your team to align personal aspirations with business objectives. Chart a development path for them from day one.

Lead with purpose. Today’s leaders must communicate not just what to do, but why it matters.

Here’s a thought I’ll leave you to ponder. The question is not whether Gen Z is ready for the workplace. The real question is: are we, as their managers, ready to lead them with empathy, clarity, and openness?

Because leadership, ultimately, is not about control. It’s about connection.

The writer is the director of GlobalGyan Leadership Academy.