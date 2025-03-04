Declining trend in PhD enrolment in national institutions hampering research ecosystem of India

In recent years, India has witnessed a disturbing trend—a decline in PhD enrolments in national institutions. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021-22, the total number of PhD enrolments in India stood at approximately 2.02 lakh, accounting for only 0.5 per cent of the total student enrolment. While this figure has shown a gradual increase over the years, recent data from premier institutions such as IITs, IISc, and central universities indicate a worrying decline in PhD admissions. For instance, IIT Bombay saw a nearly 30 per cent drop in PhD applications in 2022 compared to previous years, and similar trends have been observed in other IITs and NITs. Many national institutions couldn’t find quality candidates from those who have qualified for national-level tests like CSIR, GATE, etc.

This trend could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s research ecosystem and global competitiveness if left unchecked. Doctoral education is pivotal in knowledge creation, innovation, and economic growth. A shrinking pool of PhD scholars threatens India’s academic and industrial research output and undermines its aspirations of becoming a knowledge superpower. Research institutions are the bedrock of scientific and technological advancements, serving as hubs for innovation, discovery, and intellectual progress. While principal investigators, faculty members, and senior scientists often receive the limelight for breakthroughs, the research scholars—doctoral candidates, post-doctoral fellows, and junior researchers—form the backbone of these institutions. They drive experimental work, data analysis, and the continuous pursuit of new knowledge. Without these people, none of our scientific institutions could survive even for a day.

Moreover, India’s research output is already lower than that of global leaders. As per the SCImago Journal Rank (SJR), India ranked 9th globally in terms of research publications in 2022. However, the quality of publications, as measured by citation impact, remains below that of countries like the US, China, and Germany. A decline in PhD enrolments will only exacerbate this issue, leading to a weaker research foundation and fewer high-impact studies.

A major contributing factor is the lack of adequate financial incentives and job security for PhD holders. Research scholars often struggle with inadequate stipends that do not match the rising cost of living. While the government provides research fellowships through bodies such as the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), these funds are often delayed, causing distress among students. The research output from many Indian institutions is increasingly becoming disconnected from industry needs and global trends. A significant portion of PhD research remains confined to theoretical explorations with limited practical applications. The lack of collaboration between academia and industry reduces the incentives for students to engage in meaningful, impactful research.

Despite their critical contributions, research scholars often face numerous challenges, including funding constraints, lack of job security, and the pressure to publish. Long hours in the lab, coupled with the demand for high-quality research outputs, can take a toll on their well-being. Institutions must recognize these challenges and work towards creating a supportive environment that ensures their intellectual and personal growth.

Another significant factor contributing to the current state of research is the change in attitude among present-generation youngsters. Many are less willing to endure the pain and challenges associated with PhD work, which can take four to eight years of their productive period. Their focus seems to be on smart work and higher financial returns rather than long-term intellectual pursuits. This shift in priorities is impacting the research ecosystem, with fewer individuals opting for rigorous academic research.

Moreover, the lack of lucrative career opportunities post-PhD discourages many from taking up doctoral research. While undergraduate and postgraduate programs attract significant enrolments due to their immediate employability prospects, doctoral research is often viewed as a long, arduous journey with uncertain career rewards. Many PhD holders are forced to work on meagre salaries in many academic institutions. In industry, the salary package of a PhD holder is poor compared to people with mere diplomas and degrees. Higher qualification is a disqualification for many industries. The stagnation of research fellowships, delays in stipend disbursement, and the lack of well-structured post-doctoral opportunities further deter students from pursuing research.

A strong doctoral program is essential for maintaining academic excellence in universities. Fewer PhD students mean fewer research publications, reduced global rankings, and decreased funding opportunities. This, in turn, affects the credibility of national institutions, making them less attractive to international collaborations and student exchange programs. A weak research culture forces India to rely on foreign technologies and innovations, increasing dependency on imports and reducing self-reliance. This hampers the government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), making the country vulnerable to technological and economic dependencies.

The declining trend in PhD enrolment is a serious concern that needs immediate attention. If not addressed, it will severely impact India’s research ecosystem, innovation potential, and global competitiveness. A multi-pronged approach involving financial reforms, policy changes, industry integration, and global collaborations is the need of the hour. By creating a robust and attractive research environment, India can reclaim its position as a leader in knowledge creation and scientific advancements. The future of India’s intellectual and technological progress depends on how effectively we tackle this challenge today.

Research scholars are not merely assistants or trainees; they are integral to the progress of research institutions. Their relentless pursuit of knowledge, innovative thinking, and dedication ensure that research continues to evolve, addressing global challenges and improving lives. Recognizing their contributions and supporting their journey is essential for the sustained advancement of science and technology. Every year, during National Science Day and Technology Day, we remember the contributions of our scientific community, but we rarely remember the actual heroes of science, the research scholars. Every policymaker must evolve a culture where our research scholars are valued and respected for building a developed nation.

The writer is the Dean-Academic Affairs, Garden City University, Bangalore and Adjunct faculty, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore