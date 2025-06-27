JNU begins PhD admission process amid hunger strike by JNUSU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday started its PhD admission process for the academic year 2025-26 even as the its students union body launched an indefinite hunger strike against exclusion of June 2025 UGC-NET candidates and refusal to reinstate the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE).

According to the official schedule released by the university, the online submission of PhD application forms will be open from June 26 to July 7. A window for correction will be available from July 8 to 9 and viva-voce examinations will be conducted from July 25 to 31.

The JNUSU on Friday burned an e-prospect for PhD admissions on the first day of their indefinite hunger against the university administration over neglect of issues concerning the students.

The body in a press statement stated, “JNUSU has been compelled to begin an indefinite hunger strike after the administration’s repeated refusal to engage in dialogue on critical student issues. Despite multiple attempts to discuss demands with the Dean of Students (DoS), Vice Chancellor (VC), and other officials, the administration has shown complete disregard for students’ concerns.”

The demands of the students include reinstatement of JNU entrance exam for PhD courses and reduction of viva voce weightage to 10-15 percent for the admission in doctoral programmes.

Moreover, they demand that the eviction notices served to PhD scholars should be revoked and the scholars be allowed to remain in the hostel till thesis submission.

JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice president Manisha and general secretary Munteha Fatima said the hunger strike will continue till the university changes its decision and agrees to their demands.