Convocation and innovation at IISER

The air inside the R. N. Tagore auditorium at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata buzzed with excitement and joy as the institute hosted its 12th Convocation ceremony. With smiles on faces and cheers rising high, the students graduated marking the end of their journey at this premier institute.

For students, it was a celebration of a journey that began with uncertainty and ended with confidence and purpose. “I am really happy because I joined this institute during Covid-19. My first year was completely online. But stepping into this campus changed everything,” said Meghna Sarkar, who completed her Master’s with a major in Physics.

Advertisement

The event, organised on a grand scale, saw 340 students graduating and receiving their degrees. The convocation was graced by dignitaries including chief guest Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Guest of Honour Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, and Prof. Arvind A Natu, Chairman, Board of Governors, IISER Kolkata, among others.

Advertisement

In his convocation address, Prof. Karandikar stated, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each graduating student for your remarkable achievements and applaud your families for their unwavering support. The graduation ceremony is not a mere formality; it is a celebration of dreams realised and a launching pad for future endeavours.”

Speaking to The Statesman Prof. Natu highlighted the evolution of the institute in this momentous occasion, “The major difference between earlier when we started and now is the digitalisation of our programs. The number of courses offered has increased significantly keeping in mind the evolving technologies. We have introduced courses on AI, data science and quantum computing.” He further mentioned, “We should not only seek jobs, we should also give them jobs. So, instead of producing job-seekers, we are becoming job-givers. Our research efforts are directed towards solving real-world challenges in the energy, agriculture, computing and healthcare sectors. Our goal is to grow in the field of science and ultimately benefit society.”

In his report, Prof. Sunil K. Khare, Director of the institute pointed out that the institution is going to start new programmes in the upcoming academic year. Among the new programmes are specialised courses like BS-MS Dual Degree Programme in Computational and Data Sciences, MS by Research in Biological Sciences, and MS programme on Sustainable Science, alongside an online certificate course on artificial intelligence and law. At the end of the ceremony, Sudipta Mridha, another student of the institute shared her future plans with The Statesman, “I’m really excited today. I’ve completed my Master’s and now plan to pursue a PhD in Exoplanet research.”

Adding to the day’s significance was the formal inauguration of RISE Foundation IISER, a DST-NSTEDB-funded Technology Business Incubator (TBI) promoted by IISER Kolkata. Through supporting startups in healthcare, AI/ML solutions, agriculture and allied fields, smart materials, renewable energy, sustainability, and earth and climate sciences, the foundation aims to advance innovation and deep-tech entrepreneurship in Eastern and North-Eastern India.

The event was attended by Prof. Karandikar, Prof. Khare and Prof. Natu along with Vijay Bharti, Secretary, DST & BT, Govt of West Bengal; and Debashish Bhattacharjee, Member Technology Development Board, GoI, Former Sr. VP Technology and R&D TATA Steel. Startups incubated at the RISE foundation were showcased, highlighting the diverse technologies being incubated and its commitment to drive technology-led transformation to facilitate inclusive growth of the country.

The 12th convocation ceremony and the launch of the RISE foundation not only celebrated academic achievement but inspired students to realise their potential and emphasised the power of science in creating a better future. As reminded by Prof. Karandikar, “The future is not something that happens to us – it is something we create together.”