‘Because our soul speaks’

Dr Barun Kumar Sikdar, a medical student, and Lipika, who just completed her masters, tied their nuptial knots of love and commitment in 1981. Their journey from love to marriage was a dream come true, a result of their shared experiences and mutual commitment.

Dr Sikdar served the government as the deputy director of health services of West Bengal, whereas Lipika Sikdar, after being selected by the West Bengal Public Service Commission, joined the government educational institution and served there for 33 years. The journey to having a successful career was arduous, lengthy, and challenging. Yet what made this journey easy was the presence and support of one another. Hence, they chose to remain committed to each other.

Lipika completed her PhD and published the book Shakespeare in the Media. Both of them presented various papers within their respective disciplines, both within and beyond the nation. As the path they chose was not an easy one, they faced several ups and downs. However, their positive attitude and mutual respect were the constant driving force of their relationship.

Their publications and cultural performances were through and through appreciated in different esteemed dailies in West Bengal, including ‘The Statesman’. Not only that, Lipika’s imaginative dream hero, titled The Unknown Knight, was also published in the aforementioned newspaper.

“The uniqueness of our journey is that we both encourage one another. My success never threatened my husband’s ego or destroyed his sense of self-worth. He was never a male chauvinist. We both talk, laugh, argue, and often exchange ideas on their respective disciplines,” says Lipika.

She adds more: “This journey was all their own. We toiled but never showcased. We are still rowing our boats, sailing amidst storms and smooth waters.”

Their son, Subham, is now a new member of their dream team. He often reminds them and tries to recapitulate their courting period.

Their story will continue to thrive. And as no one knows the end, be it ‘Que Sera, Sera’ (Whatever Will Be, Will Be). This article challenges the common stereotype that people consider marriage a farce where one sacrifices one’s freedom and identity.