An Epic call-out of the modern woe

As the world evolves, the current situation of war, gender-based violence and critical climate issues truly make us question how far we have come as humans and whether we have really been able to hold on to the sanctity of humanity or not.

Kolkata witnessed the play “Shuno Punnyoban” at Usha Ganguly Mancha, Rangakarmee, on 25 August this year that aptly showcased how the epic of the Mahabharata is still relevant today in the modern world as it suffers from its own sets of trials and tribulations, trying to find the answers towards ending the suffering. Dramatist Sayak Chakraborty aptly says, “The Mahabharata has always been my favourite reading, and I feel the moral dilemma that we are facing now is somehow prevalent and addressed in Mahabharat as well. I had originally written the play in 2022; however, we ultimately could stage it in 2024, paying tribute to Saoli Mitra. This play is an ‘ekok natok’ (monodrama), and we had rehearsed for almost two months before staging it.”

Prasun Das is the dramatic monologist in the play, accompanied by singers Ankita Ghosh, Sayan Mitra, Haimonti Das, Anirban Choudhury, Dipanjan Paul, and Moitreyee Banerjee, and musicians Tathagata Mishra, Swarup Mukherjee and Tuhin Sengupta. This play garnered a great review from the audience, with many asking for a second show.

Prasun Das, while talking to The Statesman, said, “I was pretty nervous when I was offered the part, hearing that this would be a monodrama. However, I feel the relevance of the epic with what is happening in the modern world and the socio-political context is paramount. While performing the act, we tried breaking the third wall, addressing the audience, and providing them with an understanding of how this centuries-old epic still holds pertinent space in the contemporary world.”