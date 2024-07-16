The Mukherjees’ new house

Recently, the Mukherjees, who were our close neighbours, had shifted to a new flat in Bhowanipore. They had shifted all their furniture and belongings one by one. Finally, nearly a month ago, they completed the shifting.

One afternoon, Mrs Mukherjee called my mother, and my mother looked shocked. Since she was on speaker phone, from the other end, I could hear Mrs Mukherjee narrate a series of spooky events that were supposedly taking place in their new house. The eerie happenings gave me goosebumps.

Apparently those days, for no reason, their pet dog always jumped up and down when it was in a particular room, growling and barking up at the ceiling. Though there seemed to be no one in the room, the pet dog stared at the wall as though someone were standing beside it.

Advertisement

At night, the Mukherjees could hear things falling down, off the shelves, from tabletops. At first, they would think that it was the wind, so they would get up and shut the windows. But even that did not stop the objects from falling off the surfaces.

Then one night, Mrs Mukherjee saw something spooky. She described it to my mother as the scariest thing she had ever seen in her entire life.

She had gone to the bathroom at night and saw a shadow on the floor. She, at first, thought it to be her own. But the reflection in the mirror made her go completely still.

It was the spirit of a married woman looking at her with an evil smile.

Suddenly, the phone got disconnected.

“Mrs Mukherjee?” My mother hollered.

There was no reply.