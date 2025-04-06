Sleep crisis: A silent threat

With World Health Day (7 April) around the corner, experts are raising concerns about an increased public health crisis that is often overlooked: sleep deprivation. In conversation with The Statesman, Dr Sourav Das, senior consultant sleep medicine specialist at Somnos Sleep Clinic, Kolkata, highlights the importance of sleep health, how it has been neglected in recent times, and how it can endanger our physical and mental health.

Importance of sleep health

Sleep is not a passive, but a dynamic and active process. We are all aware of how our body functions when we are awake, but when we are asleep, our body shifts into a different mode of functioning. “During sleep, our body undergoes crucial repair work, healing the wear and tear of the tissues including the brain. This is an important process,” Dr Das said, adding, “Secondly, it consolidates our memory. Whatever we experience throughout the day is stored temporarily. While sleeping, the unnecessary information is filtered out, and essential knowledge is preserved for a long-term process.” If sleep is compromised, these functions are severely affected. For this reason, healthy sleep is crucial.

Digital disruption of sleep

Dr Das emphasised how the natural sleep cycle works, “Circadian rhythm is the biological clock of our body and governs the sleep-wake cycle. The circadian rhythm is regulated by a structure called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), present in our midbrain. At night, it influences the secretion of melatonin (the hormone responsible for sleep) from the pineal gland through the neural pathways. This helps us fall asleep.” He further stressed how the widespread use of smartphones and other devices impacts this cycle. “When blue light from screens enters our retina, it reaches the brain and inhibits the melatonin secretion or sometimes postpones it. This delays the sleep onset and impacts the natural rhythm of the body.”

“People, particularly youngsters nowadays are sleeping and waking up late, throwing their biological clocks out of sync with natural daylight cycles,” Dr Das affirmed, adding, “Apart from that, many work in front of a screen for eight to ten hours, and then turn to screens again to unwind. Since both work and relaxation involve screen time, sleep gets compromised. They cut two to three hours from the recommended sleep duration, affecting the sleep cycle. These factors can lead to multiple health issues.”

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the global reliance on digital services. “The pandemic changed the way we interact with the world. As work and education moved online, screens became an inseparable part of our lives. Even elderly people, who previously had minimal screen time exposure, have become more dependent on mobile phones,” Dr Das stated.

Impact of sleep deprivation on health

Sleep deprivation can have both short-term and long-term effects on the overall health of an individual. According to Dr Das, people may initially experience fatigue, headache or difficulty in concentrating. However, in the long run, it increases the risk of several health issues ranging from cardiac problems to cancer. It can also lead to neurological conditions like dementia, and mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. “Studies even reveal that consistently sleeping less than six hours per night can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney problems, and weakened immune function,” Dr Das revealed. He also pointed out that continuous neglect of sleep can even result in sleep disorders, like insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea.

Healthy sleeping habits

Dr Das highlighted that healthy sleep for adults should last between seven to nine hours. Proper sleep leaves us feeling refreshed and active upon waking up. It should not be filled with interruptions, ensuring quality and quantity for overall well-being.

As the digitalisation of life is inevitable, Dr Das recommended some measures for quality sleep:

– Avoid using mobile phones or other devices at least two or three hours before sleeping. Reschedule daily activities in such a way that the night-time device exposure can be restricted.

– Create a sleep-friendly environment. Use thick curtains to restrict light and sound from outside. Eye masks and earplugs can also help to block out light and sound. Ensure comfortable bedding to promote uninterrupted sleep.

– Establishing a bedtime routine. Engage in relaxation activities like reading, journaling, meditation or relaxing exercises.

– Minimise intake of caffeine, nicotine and sugar-laden drinks in the later part of the day.