Shattered chains, stolen dreams: Revealing harsh realities of trafficking and exploitation

Human trafficking, a pernicious affront to the sanctity of human rights, is an unequivocal violation of the inalienable dignity and intrinsic worth of every individual. Rooted in exploitative greed and perpetuated by systemic inequities, this grave transgression subverts the foundational principles enshrined in international covenants such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the constitutional ethos of India. It deprives individuals of their liberty, reduces human life to a mere commodity and dismantles the fabric of societal justice.

Observed annually on 11 January, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day serves as an acute reminder of the global and national fight against one of the gravest human rights violations of our time. This day aims to amplify awareness, promote education and foster collective action against the insidious crime of human trafficking, which exploits individuals for forced labour, sexual servitude and other forms of coercion. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day was established in the United States in 2007 to raise public consciousness and galvanise efforts to combat trafficking. While the day holds its origins in the U.S., its resonance extends globally, including to countries like India, where trafficking remains a pressing issue. With millions of people falling prey to trafficking networks each year, this observance underscores the urgency of addressing systemic vulnerabilities and prioritising victim-centred interventions. Factors such as poverty, gender inequality, unemployment and migration make vulnerable populations easy targets for traffickers. According to recent reports, India witnesses significant incidents of child trafficking, bonded labour and sexual exploitation.

Prevalence and demographics

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 2,189 cases of human trafficking were registered in 2022, involving 6,533 victims. Among these, 4,062 were female, 2,471 male, and notably, 2,877 were minors. The data indicates a higher incidence of trafficking among underage boys compared to girls, while adult women outnumber men among victims.

Certain states exhibit a higher incidence of trafficking. Telangana, Maharashtra and Assam reported the highest number of cases in 2021, attributed to factors such as geographical location and socio-economic vulnerabilities. These regions are particularly susceptible to cross-border trafficking, necessitating targeted interventions.

Human trafficking in India manifests in various forms:

Forced labour: Victims are coerced into exploitative labour across sectors like agriculture, construction and domestic work.

Sexual exploitation: Women and children are trafficked for commercial sexual activities, including prostitution and pornography.

Child trafficking: Children are exploited for labour, forced begging, child marriage and illegal adoptions.

Bonded labour: Individuals are trapped in debt bondage, compelled to work under oppressive conditions to repay debts.

Organ trafficking: The illicit trade of human organs, such as kidneys and livers, involves trafficked victims.

India’s legal apparatus encompasses constitutional provisions and specific legislations aimed at combating trafficking. Article 23 of the Constitution prohibits human trafficking and forced labour, while the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (ITPA), addresses trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation. Despite these measures, enforcement remains inadequate. The NCRB reported that in 2021, while chargesheets were filed in 84.7 per cent of the 2,189 registered cases, only 16 per cent culminated in convictions. Notably, eight states and three Union Territories reported zero convictions, underscoring systemic deficiencies in the judicial process.

Read accounts from a rescuer

In an interview with The Statesman, Tapati Bhowmick, a rescuer of trafficked individuals from the NGO Sanlaap, shed light on the harrowing realities faced by trafficked minors. Drawing from her extensive experience working alongside law enforcement, Bhowmick recounted stories from her rescue operations and the transformative efforts of her organisation.

“Back in the 90s, there was no concept of rehabilitation for the children of sex workers. Mothers approached us [Sanlaap], which led to the establishment of a drop-in centre aimed at providing safety for children in red-light areas. Later, a shelter home was created to protect and rehabilitate vulnerable children,” Bhowmick explained.

In the early years, efforts were centred on education and skill development, but mental health awareness was lacking. By 1998, with support from a UK-based organisation, mental health care became a critical component, addressing the deep trauma survivors experienced.

The Supreme Court of India, in the landmark case of Gaurav Jain v. Union of India, addressed the plight of children of sex workers and women in prostitution. The Court highlighted their right to live with dignity and emphasised that they should not be stigmatised or denied opportunities due to the circumstances of their birth. The judgement laid down guidelines for the rehabilitation of such women and children, focusing on providing education, skill development and alternative livelihoods. It also directed the government to set up advisory committees and implement comprehensive schemes to reintegrate them into society.

Recounting a particular memory from a past rescue operation, Bhowmick said, “The rescued girls told me, ‘Aunty, you don’t know how to find us. We’re hidden in secret chambers—behind pictures, clocks or shelves. If you touch the walls, they vibrate because we’re trying to make noise by banging them with our hands and feet.’ Their tips significantly improved our future rescue missions.”

One such operation in Kamathipura, Maharashtra, remains etched in her memory. “We worked with the West Bengal Police and found girls in lofts and even under carpets. In one case, we rescued 18 girls from a tiny cell meant for storing gas cylinders. Tragically, a nine-year-old girl died due to the lack of air in that confined space,” Bhowmick recounted.

She described how rescued girls often bore burn marks and injuries from brutal beatings, and many were diagnosed as HIV positive.

She also highlighted the challenges of identifying victims, sharing a case from Kalighat, Kolkata, where a mother could provide no photograph of her missing daughter. All they had was a brief phone call from the girl, who identified herself as Ruhina (name changed) and mentioned a temple in Pune. “Traffickers manipulate identities by altering names based on religion, causing an identity crisis. For example, Rina becomes Rohima, or Oishi becomes Ayesha,” she said.

Bhowmick recalled a particularly heart-wrenching rescue of a teenage girl who could not stand upright because, as punishment for attempting to escape, she was forced to take an excessive number of clients.

“In this patriarchal ‘market’, virgins are in high demand. There’s a twisted belief that intercourse with a virgin cures HIV-AIDS. We’ve encountered such horrifying cases where young girls were tied up and forced in the act,” she revealed.

Under Tapati Bhowmick’s guidance, Sanlaap, in collaboration with international partners like Free a Girl International, launched the School for Justice programme in 2017. This initiative offers survivors the opportunity to pursue legal education, aiming to transform them into agents of change within the justice system.

“Why should rescued girls be limited to learning only vocational skills?” questions Bhowmick. “Let them pursue law, medicine, engineering or any field they aspire to.”

One notable success story is that of Saina (name changed), who was rescued from a brothel in Sonagachi, Kolkata. Inspired by her experiences and the support from Sanlaap, she aspired to become a public prosecutor to fight her own case and bring perpetrators to justice. Another survivor, Reema (name changed), endured abduction and assault before escaping her captors. With the assistance of the School for Justice, she pursued a law degree, driven by the determination to prosecute her assailants and prevent others from experiencing similar horrors.

To date, Tapati Bhowmick and her dedicated team have successfully rescued over 1,500 trafficked individuals. Her commitment extends beyond the conventional focus on female victims, as she highlights an often-overlooked reality: young boys are also vulnerable to trafficking.

What psychologists say

Although physical injuries from trafficking may heal with time, the psychological scars are often far more profound. Research indicates that trafficking survivors, especially children, face a significantly increased risk of developing severe mental health disorders, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and dissociation. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, trafficked children endure extreme violence, manipulation and coercion, resulting in deep emotional and cognitive disruptions. These young survivors frequently struggle with attachment difficulties, an inability to trust others, and overwhelming feelings of guilt, shame and hopelessness. If left unaddressed, the trauma stemming from their exploitation can lead to lifelong repercussions.

“There is a young woman I once rescued who is now married. However, she continues to grapple with deep-seated trauma. She spends over an hour bathing, repeatedly scrubbing and cleaning herself with soap, as if trying to wash away the emotional and physical scars of her past,” says Tapati Bhowmick.

Mental health professionals play a major role in supporting survivors as they navigate the path to recovery. Using interventions such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), art therapy and narrative therapy, therapists help individuals process their trauma, rebuild their self-worth and reclaim control over their lives.

“CBT is particularly effective for addressing the distorted thoughts and negative self-perceptions often held by survivors. Through structured sessions, they are encouraged to reframe their beliefs and challenge maladaptive thinking patterns related to their trauma. Art therapy allows individuals to express their emotions nonverbally, helping them communicate feelings they may find difficult to articulate. Group therapy provides a sense of community and support, enabling survivors to connect with others who share similar experiences and reduce feelings of isolation. Moreover, therapists focus on empowering survivors, encouraging them to rebuild their identities and regain a sense of agency. This is a critical step in restoring their independence and promoting a future free from the cycles of exploitation and trauma,” says Aparupa Ojha, clinical psychologist, Monoshij.

Conclusion

The pervasive scourge of human trafficking demands a resolute and multi-faceted response that goes beyond legal frameworks and societal indifference. It is a grave affront to the fundamental principles of dignity, autonomy and justice that underpin human rights. While considerable strides have been made in addressing this heinous crime, the path ahead remains fraught with challenges. As we confront the multifaceted nature of trafficking, it is imperative that we uphold a unified resolve, marshaling legal, social and psychological resources to dismantle these networks of exploitation.