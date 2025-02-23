Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2025: A grand celebration of culture and history

The much-anticipated Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2025 commenced on 7 February with great enthusiasm, drawing a diverse group of delegates who arrived by train and bus. Many were accommodated at historic residences such as the House of Sheherwali, Bari Kothi and Cossimbazar Rajbari, where they immersed themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The festival’s inaugural day began with a tranquil boat ride from the House of Sheherwali Ghat to Char Bangla, an exquisite Terracotta Temple complex built by Rani Bhawani of Natore. Renowned for its intricate craftsmanship, the temple complex is often compared to the World Heritage-listed Bishnupur temples. Delegates marvelled at the architectural splendour before sailing back, just in time to witness a breathtaking sunset over the Ganges. As night fell, the House of Sheherwali shimmered under warm illumination, creating an enchanting atmosphere for a Baul performance and other dance activities that perfectly complemented the festival’s grandeur.

The second day of the festival was filled with excitement, beginning with a traditional boat race featuring high-speed boats crafted from tin sheets. The thrilling spectacle showcased the ingenuity of local artisans, drawing cheers from the audience. Following the race, delegates embarked on a journey through Murshidabad’s most iconic landmarks, starting with the Hazarduari Palace Museum, one of India’s grandest museums, known for its extensive collection of art and artefacts. They also visited the House of Jagat Seth, the former residence of the legendary banker, which provided insights into his financial empire. The exploration continued at Nashipur Rajbari, a striking palace that embodies Murshidabad’s royal heritage and Kathgola Palace, a sprawling 100-acre estate that features a zoo, aquarium, temple and rose gardens.

Lunch was served at Kathgola Palace, allowing guests to enjoy traditional cuisine in an atmosphere steeped in history. The afternoon was spent leisurely exploring the palace grounds, leading up to an evening filled with cultural performances. A vibrant showcase of traditional artistry unfolded, featuring mesmerising performances by local folk artists and students. The event brought together music, rhythm and storytelling, leaving the audience spellbound.

On the final day, the festival began with a heritage walk through Azimganj, allowing participants to admire the town’s historical architecture and old-world charm. This was followed by a visit to Tatipara, a renowned centre for Baluchari weaving. Delegates witnessed skilled artisans meticulously crafting the intricate motifs that make Baluchari sarees unique, a technique passed down through generations.

The day continued with a visit to the Jiaganj Archaeological Museum, offering a deeper understanding of the region’s historical significance. Before the festival concluded, guests indulged in Murshidabad’s famed street food, savoring flavours unique to the region. A grand farewell lunch marked the end of the festival, as delegates departed with cherished memories of Murshidabad’s rich heritage, cultural splendour and unparalleled hospitality.