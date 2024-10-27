Dust, deception and deadly secrets

“As I shut the door, I notice marks in the wood. Long thin lines running down the length of the door at about the level of my shoulder. I run my fingers over the indentations. They almost seem like… Scratches. Like somebody was scraping at the door.”

Freida McFadden, The Housemaid

Dust bunnies? Try skeletons.

Advertisement

If you think cleaning houses is a chore, wait until you meet Millie Calloway—she’s not just dusting off shelves; she’s uncovering skeletons. And oh, do the house owners have plenty. Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid Trilogy (comprising The Housemaid, The Housemaid’s Secret and The Housemaid is Watching) isn’t your average domestic thriller—it’s more like “How to Lose Your Sanity in 10 Days” mixed with a masterclass in gaslighting.

The Housemaid (Book 1)

The series begins with The Housemaid, introducing Millie Calloway, a young woman, Millie, who is down on her luck—broke, unemployed and living in her car. So, when she lands a live-in maid job at the luxurious Winchester estate, it feels like a golden ticket. But this is no fairy tale. Enter Nina Winchester: part damsel in distress, part unpredictable hurricane, who insists Millie lives in the attic—a room that locks from the outside. Yeah, if you’re getting horror movie vibes, you’re not wrong.

But the plot thickens faster than Nina’s emotional outbursts. From strange requests to ever-shifting rules, Millie soon realises she’s trapped in a house where nothing is as it seems. And then there’s Andrew, Nina’s too-perfect husband, who’s either a knight in shining armour or just another piece on this twisted chessboard. What starts as wiping countertops turns into peeling back layers of deceit—and trust me, no amount of bleach can clean what’s lurking beneath this household’s surface.

The Housemaid’s Secret (Book 2)

If you thought The Housemaid had enough drama, buckle up—because Millie Calloway is back. Welcome to The Housemaid’s Secret, where nothing stays secret for long, except maybe Millie’s patience, which evaporates faster than a wet floor under a ceiling fan.

Our favourite maid has taken on a new gig with the ultra-polished, ultra-wealthy Douglas Garrick. At first glance, he seems like a guy who’s got it all—money, charm and a penthouse with a view. But here’s the twist: his wife, Wendy, is locked away like Rapunzel in a tower—minus the hair and the fairy tale. According to Douglas, Wendy’s sick and needs to be left alone. According to Wendy, well… that’s the problem—Millie can’t exactly ask her. Cue the creepy vibes.

McFadden spins the story with her trademark style—short, punchy chapters that keep you reading “just one more” until it’s suddenly 3 a.m. and you’re questioning all your life choices. The pacing is relentless, and every time you think you’ve cracked the case, McFadden pulls the rug out from under you so hard you’ll need a chiropractor. Millie tries to keep her head down and avoid trouble, but, of course, trouble finds her like a cat finds an open suitcase.

The tension between the seemingly perfect husband and his mysteriously invisible wife is the beating heart of the book. It makes you wonder: Is Douglas really the charming, concerned spouse, or is he hiding something that could make true-crime podcasts drool? And Wendy—victim or manipulator? McFadden masterfully blurs the lines between predator and prey, so just when you think you know who’s lying, you find out everyone is.

One of the most delicious parts of this sequel is Millie herself. She’s no longer the naïve maid who stumbled into danger in the first book. Now, she’s a little sharper, a little bolder—and way more willing to bend the rules. Her internal monologue is laced with wit, and watching her juggle moral dilemmas while scrubbing toilets makes for an oddly satisfying read.

The Housemaid is Watching (Book 3)

Fast forward about a decade, and The Housemaid is Watching gives us a whole new chapter in Millie Calloway’s life. She’s no longer scrubbing strangers’ toilets or dodging deranged housewives—she’s married to Enzo, with two children in tow, and living the suburban dream. Or, at least, that’s how it looks from the outside. But remember, this is Millie we’re talking about—peace and quiet aren’t exactly her thing, and that picturesque cul-de-sac she’s landed in? It’s crawling with nosy neighbours and skeletons in closets.

Compared to the high-stakes drama of the first two books, this one feels different— Millie’s journey now takes a backseat to the whole family’s dynamic, and it adds a new flavour to the series. She tries to fit into the puzzle of suburban life, where every neighbour comes with a secret. And oh, what a cast of characters we’ve got.

First, there’s Suzette, the neighbour who thinks flirty eye contact with other people’s husbands is just good community engagement. Meanwhile, Suzette’s own husband is so quiet and detached, you wonder if he’s taken a vow of silence. Across the street, Janet is the textbook definition of helicopter parent—except with a literal leash for her kid. (Yes, you read that right—Janet’s son is leashed.)

But here’s the thing—this is a Freida McFadden novel. That white-picket-fence life Millie’s trying to build? Yeah, it’s about as sturdy as a gingerbread house. Beneath the smiles and barbeques, something is definitely off. And if you think Millie’s traded danger for diaper duty, think again. Those neighbours aren’t just quirky—they’re downright creepy. McFadden knows how to lull readers into a false sense of security, only to yank the rug out from under them at the last second.

In a refreshing shift, The Housemaid is Watching focuses on the whole family dynamic—Millie isn’t the lone wolf anymore, and the stakes are higher because her decisions now affect the people she loves. It’s a more intimate, slow-burn kind of tension, like a kettle on the stove that’s just about to whistle. And while the book retains the same psychological twists that made the previous ones binge-worthy, this time the twists are woven into the relationships—not just with Millie and Enzo, but with their neighbours who all seem to be hiding something.

You’ll feel the difference in this book—it’s a bit like watching your favourite thriller hero settle down, only to realise the suburbs can be just as dangerous as a locked attic. One thing’s for sure: Millie’s instincts are still sharp, and she’s not the type to ignore a red flag, even if it’s waving from the porch next door. And knowing McFadden? That red flag might just be the first clue in a much darker game.

How The Housemaid Trilogy tackles domestic abuse

Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid Trilogy has a way of turning the phrase “making a house a home” into something downright sinister. Across three pulse-pounding books, McFadden doesn’t just hint at domestic abuse—she strips the wallpaper off the walls to show the rot underneath. But instead of drenching the narrative in gloom, the trilogy manages to address this heavy theme with sharp wit, clever twists and a protagonist who learns how to play dirty—because survival isn’t always neat and polite.

The abuse in these books isn’t limited to black-and-white forms of violence. There’s the psychological warfare, gaslighting, and subtle control that come wrapped in smiles and luxury kitchens. From Nina Winchester’s erratic emotional manipulations to Douglas Garrick’s twisted brand of confinement, the trilogy reminds us that abuse can lurk behind the prettiest facades. It’s like someone baking you a beautifully frosted cake—only to tell you halfway through eating it that it’s filled with razor blades.

[Spoiler alert] In The Housemaid’s Secret, the theme becomes even more insidious: What do you do when the abused seem complicit, or when the abusers claim to be the victims? McFadden teases the reader’s sense of right and wrong, showing how abusers can wield power like a master puppeteer, making you question who’s really in control.

But here’s the genius: the series isn’t just about surviving abuse—it’s about flipping the script. Millie Calloway goes from being a doormat to a door-kicker, proving that sometimes, the only way out is by becoming more ruthless than the people holding you down. It’s almost as if McFadden is saying: “If life gives you lemons, squirt them in someone’s eye”. Sure, Millie learns the hard way that abuse isn’t something you just escape from—it leaves marks, some visible, some not. But she also discovers that healing can involve taking control, even if that means making morally questionable choices along the way.

The trilogy leaves readers grappling with complex truths about relationships, survival and power. McFadden masterfully demonstrates that while the scars of domestic abuse run deep, they can also forge steel—just don’t expect everyone to emerge a hero. In Millie’s world, sometimes you have to fight fire with fire. And if you torch a few relationships along the way? Well, maybe they were bound to go up in flames anyway.

So, if you thought “domestic abuse” meant quietly crying in a corner, The Housemaid Trilogy will show you otherwise. Here, abuse comes in the form of sweet smiles, locked doors and beautifully set traps—and escaping it requires more than just guts. It demands cunning, grit, and sometimes, a little bit of your own brand of crazy.

If you’re in the mood for a page-turner that makes you feel like you’re eavesdropping on some very dangerous people—while keeping you guessing and gasping—grab this trilogy. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you: once you enter the houses, it’s hard to get out.

Spotlight

The Housemaid

By Freida McFadden

Penguin, 2022

306 pages, Rs 499/-

Spotlight

The Housemaid’s Secret

By Freida McFadden

Penguin, 2023

365 pages, Rs 499/-

Spotlight

The Housemaid is Watching

By Freida McFadden

Penguin, 2024

386 pages, Rs 499/-