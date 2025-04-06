CMRI Kolkata launches sleep apnea support group

In a significant move to raise awareness about sleep disorders, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata, organised an interactive session on the theme ‘Sleep Well, Live Well!’ and launched a Sleep Apnea Support Group. The event aimed to highlight the critical importance of early diagnosis, treatment, and lifestyle modifications for better sleep health. The session was led by Dr Raja Dhar, Director and Head of the Department of Pulmonology, and Dr Arup Halder, consultant pulmonologist at CMRI Kolkata. The doctors emphasised that sleep apnea is a serious but often undiagnosed condition affecting millions of Indians, with numbers increasing each year. The disorder, which involves repeated pauses in breathing during sleep, can lead to severe complications, including hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, obesity, anxiety, and cognitive dysfunction.

Dr Arup Halder underscored the dangers of sleep apnea, stating, “This condition disrupts the essential rhythm of life—breathing and sleeping. We must recognize its toll and encourage early diagnosis and treatment. Whether through lifestyle changes, CPAP therapy, or surgical intervention, sleep apnea must be managed to ensure restful nights and healthier days.”

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Raja Dhar pointed out that sleep disorders affect over 10 per cent of the global population, with more than 200 million cases in India alone. He stressed that nearly 50 million Indians suffer from conditions like sleep apnea and insomnia, yet a majority remain undiagnosed. “The rise in sleep-related disorders is alarming. Early screening, lifestyle modifications, and medical interventions are crucial to addressing this growing health crisis. If you or someone around you snores loudly, feels excessively fatigued during the day, or wakes up gasping for air at night, seeking medical help can be life-changing,” he added.

As part of its commitment to tackling this pressing health issue, CMRI Kolkata has launched a dedicated Sleep Apnea Support Group to provide long-term assistance and community support, helping patients lead healthier lives. With sleep disorders on the rise, this initiative is a wake-up call for individuals to prioritise sleep health, seek timely medical intervention, and embrace a better quality of life.