Bharat Parv on the red carpet: Repositioning India’s grandeur at Cannes

The red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival has not only showcased the usual glitz and glamour but also highlighted another tapestry of cinema, culture and creativity that has enthralled cinephiles and cinema connoisseurs alike: the commencement of the Bharat Parv at the Bharat pavilion in Cannes. The inauguration has reinforced the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global stage, offering audiences a “Taste of India” through multiple streams, opportunities for partnership, collaboration and ground-breaking initiatives. This outreach at Cannes 2024 exudes optimism, inherent diversity, strength, and commitment to position India as a truly filming destination, a destination that believes in building an architecture for the pure “Joy of Cinema”.

Designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, the Bharat Pavilion is christened The Sutradhara for depicting this year’s theme of “Create in India” which highlights India’s dedication to promoting its cinematic heritage and enhancing international collaborations. The Pavilion showcases the convergence of India in its different vibrant colours and moods, marking a significant milestone in Indian representation and the art of storytelling and film narration at the Cannes Film Festival. The vibrant opening, filled with craftsmanship and creative excellence, left stakeholders in awe and affirmed the impact of Indian culture and policy beyond cinema. It presented a Jugalbandi of tradition and innovation, reflecting the grandeur of Indian heritage. The Bharat Pavilion, in the backdrop of the vibrant mood of Cannes, has acted as a bridge connecting cinema to multiple stakeholders, influencers, entrepreneurs, and contemporary styles and forms of filmmaking.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024 has marked a standout year for India, with a significant number of films being officially selected across various categories. This year, the Bharat Pavilion exemplifies the power of multi-stakeholder partnerships and remarkable collaboration, incorporating the universality of cinema and presenting it on an international stage. It will be the first time that the country will host a “Bharat Parv” at the Cannes Film Festival, for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world participating in the festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the myriad creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent. The official poster and trailer for the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI), to be held in Goa on 20-28 November 2024, were unveiled at the Bharat Parv. The 55th IFFI poster concept celebrates the ephemeral beauty of India’s diverse floor art—kolam, rangoli, and arpana—as symbols of welcome, adorning the peacock’s feathers with regional motifs to mirror the varied and transient nature of Indian cinema. The Bharat Parv will also see the release of “Save the Date” for the 1st World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to be hosted alongside the 55th IFFI. This year, the pavilion is not only an exhibit but also a vibrant networking hub. Noteworthy films include Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light competing for the Palme d’Or, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh in Un Certain Regard, Karan Kandhari’s Sister Midnight in Directors’ Fortnight, and Maisam Ali’s In Retreat in L’Acid. Also, celebrated Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be honoured with the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens award for his outstanding contributions to cinematography, marking a significant presence of Indian cinema on the international stage.

As part of the outreach to the stakeholders, the Bharat Pavilion hosted sessions like Abundant Incentives and Seamless Facilitations—Come, Create in India—at the Marche du Cannes to promote India’s role in the global film industry and highlight India’s enticing incentives and facilitation process for co-productions. India, the world’s largest filmmaking country, thrives with geographical and cultural diversity, world-class production facilities, and skilled labour, producing approximately 2,000 films annually in various languages from major production cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. These films, increasingly popular across linguistic boundaries, showcase compelling stories with universal appeal.

This year, states like Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra are representing India at the Cannes Film Market to attract international filmmakers by showcasing their stunning locales and promoting local filming incentives. For the first time, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is making its presence felt at Cannes, popularly described as ‘Heaven on Earth.’ With a film policy launched less than a year ago, it has already attracted significant industry interest. The 77th Cannes Film Festival marks a historic moment as Jammu & Kashmir introduces its vibrant cinema culture on this prestigious international stage, aiming to establish itself as a filmmakers’ paradise. The J&K government has recognised filmmaking as an industry by introducing policies like Single Window Permissions and dedicated Nodal Officers to support film productions, coupled with attractive financial incentives and a local talent directory. As the festival unfolds, Jammu & Kashmir’s participation highlights the importance of regional cinema in the global arena and underscores the region’s commitment to nurturing its burgeoning film industry.

The Bharat Pavilion, showcasing the Bharat Parv, has taken the India quotient at Cannes to a different league. It has reflected the idea of the Earth as one big global family, emulating the core of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and becoming the Sutradhaar for the world: the narrator of creative excellence in cinema. This has created a new format of celebration, another model of opulent appeal, and a blend of traditional essence with modern inclusivity on the global red carpet of magnificence.

Over the years, the allure of the red carpet has evolved exponentially, transcending its traditional role as a passage to now symbolising the pinnacle of aspiration for all celebrities and stakeholders seeking recognition and acclaim and believing in the art of collaboration and partnership. The Bharat Pavilion at Cannes has created a buzz and an unusual symphony blending elements of cinema, culture, cuisine, and music into a celebration of creativity, excellence, innovation, and diversity in India’s heritage. The Bharat Parv at the Bharat Pavilion has integrated a powerful message for concerned stakeholders who believe in the spirit and liveliness of cinema. India’s prowess as a filming destination has sent a very clear message to the global community. Policymakers in India have mapped a matrix through the film facilitation window that encourages collaboration and co-production opportunities, cultural diplomacy, talent development and filming opportunities, and building new business relationships.

The red carpet has become a canvas where the 6Cs of celeb branding—celebrity, charisma, consistency, continuity, consciousness, and camp—display the radiance and vibrancy associated with cinema. They converge, taking cinema to another level of exploration, participation, branding, and positioning on the global stage.

As aspirations soar and connections deepen, the subtle evolution of this branding, i.e., India, positions its cinematic brilliance through redesigned metrics. This has unveiled new parameters of business, filmography, creativity, and defining relationships based on the power of the celluloid.