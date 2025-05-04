60+ is a fresh start

They were once told to step aside. To take it easy. To let the world move on while they quietly watched from the margins. But India’s seniors no longer want to remain in the trenches. They’re not fading. They’re not done. They’re just getting started. And GenS Life, a startup founded by Meenakshi Menon (66) is here to be the wind beneath their wings.

More than 150 million Indians are over 60 today. That’s not a statistic. That’s a sea of wisdom, ambition, and untold stories waiting to unfold. But for too long, our systems and mindsets have underserved the 60+ demographic of our country. Retirement is normalised as an exit. A silence. A gradual slipping away from relevance.

“Life beyond 60 isn’t an epilogue; it’s a dynamic new narrative waiting to be written. At GenS Life we are committed to providing the pen, the inspiration, and the community to author your most fulfilling chapters yet. ” — Meenakshi Menon, Founder, GenS Life

GenS Life was born from a powerful belief: the narrative of ageing deserves a vibrant rewrite. Founded by Meenakshi Menon, the company envisions a future where the 60s mark not a period of slowing down, but a launchpad for renewed purpose and possibility. More than just providing health and life plans, GenS Life offers a blueprint for reinvention. Their offerings are designed to empower individuals to embrace this next chapter with confidence – to travel boldly, pursue entrepreneurial dreams, acquire new skills, and rekindle passions. GenS Life’s mission is to ensure that seniors continue to explore, contribute, and live fully, understanding this as a time of significant and continued growth.

GenS Life’s plans are meticulously crafted to address the unique needs and aspirations of the 60+ demographic. Furthermore, GenS Life fosters a sense of community, recognizing that this new chapter thrives on connection and shared experiences. By providing resources, platforms, and opportunities for members to connect, learn from each other, and pursue their passions together, GenS Life is creating a movement, not just a service.

GenS Life understands the real barriers—loneliness, invisibility, dependence. And it breaks them down, one thoughtful design choice at a time. Accessible interfaces. Multilingual support. Human helplines. This isn’t charity. It’s dignity.

GenS Life encourages seniors to go beyond a reactive approach to health and empowers them to preempt and prevent. From real-time vitals tracking, yoga series to mental health, this is health care as self-care. Not clinical. Not cold. Compassionate. Holistic. And alive.

But numbers and features only tell part of the story. What truly sets GenS Life apart is its soul. The belief that growing older doesn’t mean growing smaller—it means growing freer. The refusal to accept invisibility as inevitable. The clarity that this isn’t about keeping people occupied—it’s about helping them come alive.

That fire burns in every aspect of GenS Life. From the way it listens to users, to the way it creates with intention. The goal isn’t just growth. It’s cultural redefinition. To make people stop and ask: what does aging in India really look like? Because it doesn’t look like loneliness. It doesn’t look like irrelevance. It looks like a 65-year-old learning to edit videos. A 70-year-old co-hosting a podcast. A 62-year-old opening her first dance studio. It looks like agency, community, and reinvention—at scale.

This isn’t an age group. This is a force. A wave. And GenS Life is helping it rise.

We are a nation obsessed with youth. But what if we also became a nation that celebrates experience? That sees 60+ as the age of beginnings, not endings? That understands wisdom is not something to put on a shelf—but to put to work?

The time has come to move beyond token respect. To move from silence to song.

GenS Life is more than a platform. It’s a promise: that no one is ever too old to feel seen, to feel powerful, to start again.

“At GenS Life, we believe aging is not an end, but an evolution. Our mission is to empower every individual to see their 60s and beyond as a time of purpose, passion, and possibility. This is not just about living longer—it’s about living bolder.” — Meenakshi Menon, Founder, GenS Life

Because life doesn’t come with an expiry date. And neither should purpose.

Download the GenS Life app available both on Andoid and Apple/ log on to app.gens.life and explore for free / subscribe for a variety of benefits exclusively for Seniors (INR 990 Silver Plan & INR 4900 Gold Plan) to engage.