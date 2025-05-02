It’s our responsibility to ensure senior citizens live with dignity: Prez Murmu

Observing that elders are a link to the past and guides to the future, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that it is the nation’s collective responsibility to ensure that seniors live their old age with dignity and activeness.

Droupadi Murmu was speaking at an event ‘Ageing with Dignity’ – initiatives for the welfare of senior citizens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The event organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment witnessed the launch of the senior citizens welfare portal, the virtual inauguration of senior citizens homes, the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices and the signing of an MoU between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Brahmakumaris organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said respecting parents and elders is part of Indian culture. It is generally seen in families that children are very comfortable with their grandparents. Elders act as an emotional pillar for the family. Elders too remain physically and emotionally healthy when they see their family flourishing.

She said in today’s competitive and quick-paced life, the support, inspiration and guidance of senior citizens is extremely important for the younger generation. The wealth of experiences and knowledge, which senior citizens have, can help the younger generation to face complex challenges. She said that old age is also a stage to spiritually empower oneself, analyze one’s life and actions, and live a meaningful life. Spiritually empowered senior citizens can lead the country and society towards greater prosperity and progress.

She was happy to note that the government is empowering senior citizens through various initiatives so that they can actively participate in all aspects of life. She urged all citizens to commit themselves to the happiness and well-being of the elderly, value their guidance and enjoy their valuable company.