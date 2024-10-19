Delhi gears up for 58th Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally

The nostalgic charm of vintage automobiles will soon sweep over Delhi as the 58th edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2024. It is a high-point event in both Delhi and Kolkata, offering rare peeks into automotive history as some of the most iconic vintage and classic cars parade through the streets.

Established in 1964 in New Delhi, The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is one of India’s oldest, continuously running events of its kind, with Kolkata joining the tradition in 1968. Over the years, the rally has become a beloved fixture for car enthusiasts and the public alike, drawing admiration for its preservation of automotive heritage.

“This time, we are expecting more participants than ever before, with an exciting mix of new and returning vintage car enthusiasts,” says Vineet Gupta, director of The Statesman, “The rally has always been a celebration of automotive history, but this year, we aim to make it even more engaging for both participants and spectators.”

Mr Gupta mentioned that in addition to the iconic parade, a range of new activities is being planned to make the event a more immersive and memorable experience for everyone.

This year’s rally promises an unforgettable display of timeless beauties. Attendees can look forward to seeing prized vehicles such as the 1936 Rolls Royce, the 1926 Studebaker Erskine, the 1906 Renault Freres, the 1938 Mercedes, and many others. From the charming 1932 Baby Austin to the striking 1919 Citroen Torpedo, these cars are more than just vehicles—they are pieces of history on wheels.

It provides much more than a mere visual spectacle. The rally comes with an all-inclusive program— to put the cars through their paces in regard to originality and performance on open roads during a city run. Spectators can also witness a marvelous parade, live music, and display of period costumes, a roving of bygone times when these cars used to roam.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is not just about the cars; it’s about celebrating an era of craftsmanship, design, and innovation that shaped the modern automobile. Each vehicle carries its own story, from the hands that built it to the journeys it has taken over decades.

As this builds the anticipation up to December 1, 2024, much more about the event will soon come out. For now, car enthusiasts and history enthusiasts alike can look ahead to a day drenched in nostalgia, beauty, and most of all, the unmistakable roar of vintage engines cruising through Delhi’s streets.