58th The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally Set to Enthrall Delhi on March 2

The much-anticipated 58th edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is all set to take place on March 2, bringing together automobile enthusiasts, history lovers, and collectors for a spectacular showcase of vintage and classic cars.

Pre-Judging:

The pre-judging of the participating vehicles will be conducted over two days at Modern School, Barakhamba road, New Delhi:

– February 28, 2025: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

– March 1, 2025: 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM

The event will commence with the grand flag-off ceremony at 10:00 AM from The Statesman House, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, where a fleet of beautifully restored vintage and classic cars will embark on a mesmerizing drive through the city’s iconic landmarks.

The rally will culminate at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi, where the prize distribution ceremony will take place at 3:00 PM.

Winners will be honored for their dedication to preserving automotive heritage, with awards recognizing the finest restorations, originality, and elegance of these timeless machines.

The cars participating in the rally are divided into four categories: Vintage Cars, Classic Cars, Post-War Cars, and Others, ensuring a diverse and exciting lineup of historic automobiles.

For decades, The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally has been a prestigious event celebrating the rich history of automobiles, attracting car collectors, enthusiasts, and spectators alike. The 2025 edition promises to be no different, offering a nostalgic journey through time as some of the finest vintage cars grace the streets of Delhi.

Stay tuned for more updates as we gear up for another thrilling edition of this legendary event!