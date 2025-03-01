Timeless beauties shine at The Statesman Vintage Rally Pre-Judging

Ahead of the much anticipated 58th edition of The Statesman Vintage and Classic Rally on Sunday, a pre-judging event for participating vehicles was held at Modern School, Barakhamba road, here today. Over 100 vintage and classic cars were meticulously evaluated over two days, celebrating automotive history and craftsmanship.

The rally, scheduled to be held on Sunday, will be flagged off from Statesman House, located in Connaught Place. After covering a distance of 44 kilometres, the rally would culminate at the National Stadium, following which a prize distribution would be held.

Advertisement

Among the standout participants was Daman Thakore’s 1950 MG YT convertible, fondly called “Lal Pari” by his family. Thakore, a businessman from Gujarat, recounted his 73-day journey from Ahmedabad to London in 2023, covering 12,000 km across 12 countries, including Croatia, Italy, and Turkey. The car was even taken to Abingdon, Oxfordshire—the birthplace of MG cars.

Advertisement

“This car is a rare piece of history,” said Thakore. “Only 900 were made, and today, only about 150-200 remain worldwide.”

Another remarkable entry was Gurpreet Singh’s 1928 Rolls Royce Phantom 1 Open Tourer, originally owned by the Maharaja of Bhavnagar. Singh, a 68-year-old architect, shared how the car was nearly converted into a fire engine before he intervened to restore it. “It’s not just a vehicle; it’s a piece of Indian heritage,” he said, expressing his pride in securing its original registration with the Gujarat Commissionerate of Transport.

While enthusiasts continue to cherish these classic automobiles, concerns over their declining popularity were raised. Gyan Sharma, one of the judges, emphasized the need for government support to keep vintage car culture alive. “Due to driving restrictions and maintenance challenges, fewer young people are getting involved. It was once a passionate hobby, but now only a handful continue it. Hats off to The Statesman for promoting this tradition,” he remarked.

Discussing the judging criteria, Pramod Bhasin, another judge, explained that cars were evaluated based on originality, maintenance, paint quality, upholstery, and authenticity of parts.

As the grand rally approaches, the enthusiasm of vintage car owners and the passion for preserving automotive heritage continue to drive this historic event forward.