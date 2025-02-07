TMC MP June Maliah on Her Journey from Films to Politics & Bengal’s Development

Session on IT, ITeS at BGBS highlights state’s investment in sector
The Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 featured a dedicated session on the IT and ITeS sector, highlighting the transformative potential of IT and electronics in West Bengal.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 7, 2025 12:42 pm
West Bengal, which is often perceived to be cash-starved, has received investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the two-day business conclave this year, said a beaming Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.
