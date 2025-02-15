Logo

Logo

# Statesman Talk

Mohit Raj discusses the government’s efforts in prison reforms and improving inmate welfare

Mohit Raj, founder of Project Second Chance India, discusses the challenges of working with #prison authorities and efforts to create a better environment for inmates. He also shares his insights on the government’s approach to this issue.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 15, 2025 3:45 pm

Related posts