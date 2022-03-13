Yogi in Delhi to meet BJP top brass, to finalize dates of swearing in

After leading his party to a historic second successive win in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Aditynath is in Delhi to meet top BJP leaders. Earlier in the day he landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and left for Delhi by road.

Though the visit is being seen as a courtesy call it will also have some bearing on the formation of the cabinet. Besides, the date of swearing in might also be discussed in his meetings with the prime minister when he meets him at 5 PM. Yogi would also meet Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda.

The BJP emerged a clear winner in the most populous Uttar Pradesh for the second time in the row, leaving the arch-rival Samajwadi Party way behind. The Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath has already submitted his resignation to UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

According to the unconfirmed reports Yogi Adityanath is likely to swear in as the CM of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, after Holi. Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the last 37 years to resume office after completing a full term.

After he was declared the winner on March 10, Yogi held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath had successfully neutralized the opposition campaign in the election and won hands down on the plank of providing security and improving the law and order in the state. His free ration distribution also helped him win hearts in the Hindi heartland.

The five-time MP Adityanath won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes.