UK PM to arrive in India on Thursday

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is arriving in India tomorrow on a two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official announcement said today.

This will be his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the UK. Johnson, who had recently visited war-torn Ukraine, is expected to brief Modi on the situation in the wake of the Russian military aggression.

Johnson will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and will hold bilateral consultations with the Indian PM on 22 April. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, he will visit Gujarat.

India and the UK enjoy a long and historical relationship which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit in 2021.

The two PMs will review implementation of the ”Roadmap 2030” and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.