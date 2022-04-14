Training institute for drone pilots to come up in Haryana

A training institute to train drone pilots under the Drone Imaging and Information Service of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) would be set up in the state in order to support capacity development. The said institute is expected to cater to various training needs of personnel of DRIISHYA and other organizations too.

A decision in this regard was taken during the second board of directors meeting of DRIISHYA chaired by Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday.

The CM was apprised that Haryana is the first state to create a separate Corporation to faster the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) driven governance application.

“This is a unique beginning in the state as now with the help of drones, illegal encroachments can also be controlled along with detecting expansion of area as earlier manual surveys were conducted at regular intervals which were very time consuming, costly and required more manpower,” said Khattar.

Directing the officers concerned to ensure quick disposal of various types of surveys and imaging work, the CM said besides revenue department, the use of drones should also be ensured in other departments like Urban Local Bodies, Power, Disaster Management, Mining, Forest, Traffic, Town and Country Planning, Agriculture, etc, as it would help in mapping, land records, disaster management and emergency services, development planning in the urban areas.

The CM was further apprised about the procurement of drones in various categories and different sensors. It was informed that on account of an embargo on the import of drones from abroad, there has been a delay in procurement.