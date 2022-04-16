Soldier killed in ongoing encounter with terrorists at Kokernag

An Army jawan was killed on Saturday in an ongoing encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kokernag in Anantnag district.

According to reports, a Pakistani terrorist and a TRF commander were trapped by security forces in the encounter at Watnar in Kokernag.

Troops of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and J&K Police were engaged in the encounter with terrorists.

Reports said that the soldier was killed during the initial firing by terrorists at the security forces that cordoned the area where atleast two to three terrorists were hiding.

Police said; “Encounter has started at Watnar, Kokernag area of Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”.

Earlier during the day, Army paid tribute to Subedar Shri Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sepoy Pawan Singh Gurjar, who made the supreme sacrifice on 14 April near Kanipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud Nation.

The three bravehearts were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Kanipora village, Shopian district, enroute to an encounter site at Badigam, Shopian. Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver had seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road.

Late Subedar Shri Om, was 41 years old and had joined the Army in 1998. He belonged to Village Mahrana in Bhiwani district in Haryana and is survived by his Wife.

Late Havildar Ramautar, was 39 years old and had joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Village Lalpur, District Alwar in Rajasthan and is survived by his Wife.

Sepoy Pawan Singh Gurjar was 23 years old and had joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Village Kanchanpura, District Dausa in Rajasthan and is survived by his Mother.

Their mortal remains were taken for last rites with full military honours to their native places, said a defence spokesman.