Punjab Governor dissolves 15th Punjab Assembly

Paving the way for the formation of a new government in the state, the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolved the 15th Punjab Assembly on Friday.

An official spokesperson said the Governor dissolved the Assembly with effect from the afternoon of 11 March 2022 in pursuance of the powers conferred upon him by Sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

Earlier this morning, following the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in Assembly polls, the Punjab Cabinet gave the approval to recommend the Governor for dissolution of the 15th Punjab Assembly.

A decision to this effect was taken during a virtual Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his official residence this morning.

Disclosing this on Friday, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said this move being a Constitutional necessity would now eventually pave a way for the formation of the 16th Punjab Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, the CM thanked all his cabinet colleagues, officers, employees and people for overall development and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state during the tenure of the present government.

Channi also congratulated the incoming government and hoped that the new government would earnestly implement the promises made to the people.

He also hoped that the decisions taken by his government in the public interest such as reduction of electricity rates, slashing VAT (value-added tax) on oil besides decreasing rates of sand and gravel etc. would be continued by the next government.