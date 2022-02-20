Odisha bears the brunt of fresh spell of unseasonal rain

Rain and thundershower drenched several parts of Odisha, including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, on Sunday as trough runs from east Bihar to east Vidarbha across Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

However the cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra & neighbourhood extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked, the weather bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Khurda, Kendrapara and other parts of the State. The maximum amount of rainfall was recorded in the port township of Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

Minimum temperatures observed marked rise at one or two places over North Odisha, appreciable rise at most places over North Coastal Odisha, at many places over North Interior Odisha, at a few places over South Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at a few places over Interior Odisha, normal at many places over South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over North Odisha and above normal elsewhere over Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius was recorded at Talcher, Titilagarh and Boudh and the lowest minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sonepur in the plains of Odisha.