Mann Govt will take action against land mafia: AAP

A day after Punjab government launched a special drive to remove illegal encroachments from panchayat lands across Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said the Bhagwant Mann government will take action against land mafia irrespective of political affiliation.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the people who looted Punjab and plundered the valuable resources and assets of Punjab will not be spared.

Kang said implementing the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal freed 29 acres of panchayati land in village Abhipur of Mohali which was illegally encroached for the last 15 years.

He said AAP promised the people of Punjab to stop mafia and public money leakage and now their government and ministers are taking actions to ensure that Punjab’s capital should reach Punjab’s exchequer so that it can be used for public welfare.

Responding to a query Kang said action against mafias will be taken irrespective of their political affiliation or how influential they are.

He said the AAP government’s agenda is to free Punjab from all kinds of mafia so that the looting of Punjab and its people can be stopped for good.

The AAP leader said their party promised the same during elections and are fully committed to fulfil that promise. Freeing 29 acres worth crores of rupees in Mohali is a good start and the Mann government will continue to remove illegal encroachment of panchayat lands in the state.

On power shortage in India, the AAP spokesperson slammed the Narendra Modi led Central government and said that PM Modi promised us a new India and today that ‘New India’ is living in a dark age where every state is suffering from 10-15 hours of daily power cuts.

He asked the Modi government to address the issue of electricity shortage that every state is reeling from and take action at the earliest to overcome the 10,000 Megawatt shortage.

