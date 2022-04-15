School Management Committees strong pillar of Delhi education model: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said there are four pillars of Delhi’s education revolution- honesty, clear vision on education, education budget and a successful School Management Committees (SMC) model.

To encourage the members of the

SMC and improve their working, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting with district and constituency level members of the committee.

Along with the Deputy Chief Minister, MLA Ms Atishi, who is the Chairperson of the Education Standing Committee, Delhi Legislative Assembly, and Shailendra Sharma, Principal Advisor, Directorate of Education were also present in the meeting.

Sisodia said SMC’s commitment and dedication has made Delhi’s education model a success and that is why Delhi’s education model is now being discussed both nationally and globally.

He said he’s worked with the SMC since 2015 with the vision of improving the education system of Delhi.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there is no SMC which is as successful as the one in Delhi and that it now needs to be improved further. For this to happen, it is necessary to strengthen the working of the committee as well as include more and more parents with the schools to make them a participant in the learning of their children.

In the meeting, Ms Atishi, Chairperson, Education Standing Committee, Delhi Legislative Assembly said that while every state has a provision of SMC, it is just on paper. However in Delhi, it’s not the case as Delhi’s SMC has worked on the ground to improve the education system of Delhi. She said a well-known research institute had in 2015 said in one of its global research reports that community involvement in education is very difficult and that they are not successful. However, Delhi’s SMC has turned this statement upside down with its work and has become one of the most successful community involvement programmes in the education sector globally.

She said it is all a result of SMC members’ continuous efforts and their commitment to education.

Shailendra Sharma, Principal Advisor, Directorate of Education said that Delhi’s SMC is known for its work. He said just like the Mission Buniyaad initiative by Delhi government to bridge the learning gap of students, SMC will bridge the gap between the schools and the parents. He also called SMC’s work in taking along the parents for Delhi’s education revolution commendable but also said it now needs to be strengthened further. He said there is a need to motivate parents and involve them more for the benefit of their children.

The SMCs for the Delhi government schools have been strengthened structurally and it has increased the role and participation of parents in the school’s administration. Today Delhi’s 1000+ government schools have over 16,000 active members and over 18,000 active Mitras.