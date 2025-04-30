AAP slams BJP over ‘baseless cases’ after ACB books Sisodia, Jain

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticised the Anti-Corruption Branch’s (ACB) decision to book senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with the alleged classroom construction scam, calling it yet another instance of the BJP filing “baseless cases” against its leaders.

“It’s clear now—this BJP government is incapable of doing any real work. All they know is how to file one baseless case after another against Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders,” the party said in a press statement.

Mocking the move, AAP added, “At this rate, one shouldn’t be surprised if BJP’s agencies register a case tomorrow saying, ‘Why was Manish Sisodia sitting on a government chair?’ or ‘Why did he forget to put a comma or a full stop in an official document?’ That’s the level of absurdity this has reached.”

Calling the action a case of “political vendetta,” the party alleged that the BJP has no intention of delivering meaningful governance over the next five years and is only focused on theatrics.

The party further claimed that it was not a coincidence that soon after Durgesh Pathak was appointed as Sah-Prabhari of Gujarat, an FIR was filed against him and his house was raided. “Similarly, the moment Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were assigned roles in Punjab, fresh FIRs were filed against them,” it said.

AAP concluded by stating that while there are clear attempts to intimidate and paralyse the party, the BJP must understand that AAP does not fear their intimidation tactics, FIRs, or investigative agencies.