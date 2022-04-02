Maan govt. transfers SSP who busted mining gang, Cong questions the move

Chandigarh, 2 April – The transfer of a senior superintendent of police (SSP) who had recently busted a sand mining gang has sparked a controversy in Punjab with the Opposition Congress accusing the Bhagwant Mann government of transferring an honest officer instead of encouraging him.

Punjab Congress leader and former minister Pargat Singh accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of transferring out an honest police officer, Dhruman H Nimbale, who was the SSP Hoshiarpur but has now been posted as SSP Muktsar. Besides Nimbale, 12 other IPS officers were Thursday transferred by the AAP government in the first reshuffle of SSPs.

Referring to this transfer, Pargat said AAP govt has transferred Hoshiarpur SSP, Nimbale, “who dared to register a case against mining mafia”. “He had busted a Gunda-Tax racket and recovered Rs 1.53 Cr cash five days ago.Instead of encouraging such honest officers, Bhagwant Mann government is transferring them.I hope this is not Badlav (change),” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Another Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed surprise at the recent transfer of the Hoshiarpur SSP.

“Instead of Badlav as promised by AAP the officer is awarded with Badli. The SSP of Hoshiarpur is transferred after seizing Rs. 1.53 Cr. and breaking a sand mining gang. Surprising @PunjabGovtIndia,” the Qadian MLA said in a tweet.

Referring to recent incidents of alleged violence by AAP workers against Congress workers after the forma, senior Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pargat Singh have also accused AAP of unleashing ‘badlaav’ of hooliganism in the state.

Besides the death of a Congress worker in Zira (Ferozepur) following an alleged attack by AAP workers, Congress on Friday claimed an assault on its worker in Sanour, Patiala.

Accusing AAP for “deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab”, Pargat Singh tweeted: “Another attack on Congress workers in Punjab: ArvindKejriwal and Bhagwant Mann‘s “Badlaav” continues in full flow in Punjab. Relatives of AAP Sanaur MLA attacked a Congress worker with swords badly wounding him. He has 12 stitches in head. No action by Punjab Police so far.”

Earlier, , former Punjab health minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh had alleged Congress workers are being attacked on the behest of AAP’s MLA Kulwant Singh who represents Mohali constituency. Sidhu alleged his supporters were being beaten up in Mohali and false police cases were also being registered against them.