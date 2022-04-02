Khattar condemns Punjab Assembly resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology

A day after Punjab Assembly passed a resolution

seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory Chandigarh to

Punjab, the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khaattar on Saturday

condemned the resolution saying Chandigarh will remain the joint

capital of both the states.

“They (Punjab ) should not have done this. Rajiv–Longowal Accord was

signed 35-36 years ago, as per which it is the capital of both Haryana

and Punjab. I said yesterday too that there are several issues related

to it…If they want to do something like this, they should first go to

the Supreme Court over resolving the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal

issue.

The Hindi-speaking areas were also not given to Haryana, which

delayed the rest of the issues. They should say that they are ready to

give Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana,” said Khattar.

He said there is a system of democracy, but the unilateral action

taken by the Bhagwant Mann government is condemnable. Such decisions

have no place in a democracy, Khattar said.

The Haryana CM said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal

should condemn the Punjab government’s move and apologise to the

people of Haryana. He said Kejriwal on one hand talks about stopping

water from Haryana’s share in Punjab and on the other hand asks for

water from Haryana for Delhi, which shows the dual attitude of

Kejriwal.

“Punjab CM should also apologise to the people of Haryana. What they

have done is condemnable,” he said.

Haryana BJP chief Omprakash Dhankhar termed the resolution passed by

the Aam Aadmi Party government by convening a special session as an

attack on the federal structure. Dhankhar announced the Haryana BJP

would oppose the resolution of the Punjab Assembly at the district

level. He said Chandigarh is a Union Territory, it is the capital of

both Haryana and Punjab.

Meanwhile, former Haryana CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

said Chandigarh belongs to Haryana.

He said Haryana and Punjab have three disputes – water (Satluj Yamuna

Link canal), the Hindi-speaking region in Punjab and the third

concerns the capital, Chandigarh.

“Haryana’s first priority is regarding water. Haryana is not being

given the right of water even as the Supreme Court has decided in the

interest of Haryana,” he said.

Hooda said the resolution passed by the Punjab government regarding

Chandigarh is meaningless and a political jumla.

The former CM said Congress will demand an all-party meeting from the

government on the issue. “We will also demand a special session of the

Assembly from the government,” he added .