There’s a critical need to conserve petroleum products: Punjab Assembly Speaker

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Friday emphasized the critical need for conserving petroleum products and urged the citizens to adopt fuel-saving practices to reduce the nation’s dependence on imports and conserve valuable foreign exchange.

Sandhwan, who was addressing an impressive gathering after inaugurating ‘SAKSHAM-2025’ held at National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) here, called upon all stakeholders to raise public awareness about the importance of conserving petroleum products.

The event was coordinated by Ashutosh Gupta, State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry, Punjab and Executive Director and State Head, Punjab State Office, Indian oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL); Sushant Goyal, State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry, Chandigarh UT and Chief Regional Manager, Chandigarh Retail, RO Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) among others.

Gupta also encouraged school children, media personnel, and the citizens of Chandigarh and Punjab to actively participate in conservation efforts. A pledge to conserve oil and petroleum was also taken at the inaugural event.

A ‘nukkad natak’ to create awareness about fuel conservation too was presented. The inaugural function featured the flagging off a mobile van adorned with slogans promoting saving oil and gas to raise public awareness.

The event witnessed significant participation from students and prominent citizens, reflecting a collective commitment to energy conservation.

SAKSHAM-2025 serves as a vital initiative to educate the public on the importance of conserving petroleum resources. Through collective efforts, the nation’s dependence on imports can be reduced, India can conserve foreign exchange and also ensure the longevity of oil reserves.