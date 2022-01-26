Karnataka logs 48K new Covid cases, 39 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 48,905 new Covid cases, as well as 39 deaths, while 41,699 persons recovered and were discharged.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 22.51 per cent and case fatality rate at 0.07 per cent. The state has 3,57,909 active cases presently.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 22,427 new Covid cases and 18,734 persons were discharged from hospitals, while eight deaths were reported.

Mysuru (2,797) recorded the highest number of Covid cases after Bengaluru, followed by Tumakuru (2,645), Hassan (2,016), Mandya (2,186), and Udupi (1,392) districts.

An 18-year-old female from Hassan, and a 38-year-old female from Mandya were among those who succumbed to Covid-19.

Recovery rate has come down from 90.17 per cent to 89.15 per cent. Growth rate of Covid cases in the state stood at 15.35 per cent when compared to 15.19 per cent last week.

As many as 3,303 people have been admitted to hospitals and 125 are on ventilator beds in ICUs.

As many as 2,17,230 tests have been done and 1,93,863 persons vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The were 143 arrivals from high risk countries at airports of which four have tested positive. There are 931 Omicron cases in the state and 2,956 Delta cases.