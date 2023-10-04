Hotel cook in Karnataka molested children, sold videos, now arrested

Hotel cook from Odisha arrested from Hubballi (Karnataka) on charges of molestation of children and sale of explicit videos for money. The suspect, whose name has not been disclosed yet, was arrested by Old Hubballi police station after he was handed over to the police by local residents.

The suspect was staying in the Siddalingeshwar colony of Hubballi at the time of arrest.

It has been reported that the accused lured minors by offering chocolates and cash, and then uploaded videos of them in compromising situations.