Accused of partisanship, Karnataka Assembly speaker UT Khader says, “Can’t set a bad precedent for proceedings”

After the BJP leaders in Karnataka staged a night-long sit-in at the Vidhan Soudha protesting against what they allege are the various scams of the Siddaramiah government, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khadar said on Thursday that the BJP’s demand for an urgent discussion on the issue could not be encouraged as it would set a bad precedent for assembly proceedings.

“Any subject cannot be discussed on urgent motion, it is only for urgent cases and public issues. There shouldn’t be any judicial or constitutional enquiry… In the Valmiki issue, I allowed discussion for 4 days, but this issue is not urgent and is 12 years old… I cannot set a bad precedent for assembly proceedings as a Speaker,” UT Khader told ANI

Speaking on the same, Karnataka State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that the BJP’s sit-in protest was nothing but a political drama.

“This is nothing but a political drama… It is ridiculous… The CM, because of the allegations against him and MUDA, appointed an inquiry commission. What more do you want?… I met them (protesting BJP MLAs) as they are my colleagues, but we did not discuss the issue,” Patil said.

On Wednesday night, BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition R Ashok and BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra, slept inside the assembly in a protest and demanded discussion on the alleged MUDA scam.

BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra accused the speaker of adopting a partisan role and not permitting the opposition to make its point on the alleged MUDA scam.

“You are suppressing the right to freedom of expression by not allowing us to fight against your wrongdoings democratically. You are oppressing the constitutional right by standing against the voice of the people brought forth by the opposition party in both houses of the temple of democracy. A partisan speaker dancing to your tune is a black spot in the legislative system,” Vijayendra said in a statement on X.

The scam revolves around MUDA allegedly cheating by creating fake documents and obtaining plots worth crores of rupees.