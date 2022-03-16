 Haryana Assembly exempts 10-year older Diesel tractors till 2025

Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill exempting tractors from the rule that bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years from plying in NCR areas till 30 June 2025.

The Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2022 provides an exemption for tractors till 2025. An official spokesperson said as per various orders passed by the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court, there is a complete ban on the operation of vehicles registered for 10 years or more and operating on diesel as fuel in the area falling under the National Capital Region (NCR).

Accordingly, the operation of 10-year-old vehicles including specified agriculture vehicles purpose is not allowed in the districts of Haryana falling in NCR.

To provide temporary relief to the farmers and other affected peoples residing in the districts of Haryana falling under NCR in respect of the operation of specified agriculture propose vehicles, the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2019 was notified by the state government on 18 March 2019 having validity of one year from the date of its commencement, the spokesperson said.

Given the financial condition of the farmers and the continued ban of operation of 10-year diesel vehicles in the NCR including specified agriculture vehicles, it is necessary and expedient to enhance the validity of the said Act up to June 30, 2025, and in this period various policy issues and support for phasing out the specified agriculture vehicles from the National Capital Region are expected to be finalized. Hence, this Bill was passed, the spokesperson added.