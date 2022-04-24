Gadkari inaugurates 7 National Highway Projects worth Rs. 5569 crores

Giving a massive infrastructure boost to the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra Gadkari inaugurated highway projects worth Rs 5569. The new road projects are likely to decongest Aurangabad roads and help boost its development

Aurangabad district is one of the major industrial and educational centers in Maharashtra, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated 7 National Highway Projects worth Rs.5569 crores.

Speaking on the occasion he said road transport in the city is important in the development of tourist centers in Aurangabad district, which is a major tourist destination of the state. The Minister said the construction of these national highway projects will accelerate the development of the Aurangabad district along with transportation. Improving traffic in the city will help reduce the number of accidents and environmental pollution. The rural areas of the district will be easily accessible to the city, he added.

Gadkari said efforts have been made to alleviate the water crisis through road projects in the water-starved Aurangabad district. He said in the construction of roads, many ponds have been constructed on the lines of the Buldhana pattern and the soil and stones have been used for the construction of roads.

He said through this, the soil extracted from the ponds created in Adgaon-Gandheli, Valmi, and Nakshatrawadi areas, Teesgaon and Sajapur village areas have got the double benefit. Deepening has made it possible to create ponds in each area. Gadkari said he will help in reducing the water crisis by increasing the groundwater level. The construction of such ponds in the district has increased the water capacity to 14 lakh cubic meters to date, he added.