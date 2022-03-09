CBI registers case against ex-postal official for fraud in Telangana

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it has registered a case against then sub-postmaster, Chintapalli Post Office, Nalgonda division, Telengana, on allegations that the accused received reports in respect of social security pension accounts from various departments and exaggerated the said reports by changing the amounts to misappropriate Rs 1.62 crore.

The accused received the reports from the branch post offices, including Gadia Gowraram, Injamur, Kurmapalli, Nasarlapalli, Madanapur, Takkalapalli and Kurmed branch post offices.

It was further alleged that the accused exaggerated the said reports by changing the amounts in the reports and showed as if the above mentioned branch post offices had generated the said reports, and thus misappropriated an amount of Rs 1.62 crore.

The CBI said that on Wednesday, searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Nalgonda, Telangana. The CBI team has recovered a few incriminating documents during the raid.