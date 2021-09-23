BJP sets Mission 2023 to return to power in Rajasthan

The BJP, in its 2-day Chintan Shivir organized in Kumbhalgarh, held deliberations on Mission 2023 and pledged to remove the perception in Rajasthan that power gets shifted after every five years.

“In one of our goals under Mission 2023, we want to end the notion that power slips in alternate hands in Rajasthan after every five years. With the blessings of people, we will end this notion and shall ensure that BJP forms government each time voting is held in the state,” said Satish Poonia, party’s state president.

“The organization will become stronger and we will be more vocal on political issues. I see the future of BJP as very bright in Rajasthan, we will be able to break the old belief and shall form the government following the plans set under mission 2023. To return to power and to stay elected thereafter, the party is working hard,” he added.

The two-day Chintan Shivir was held on Monday and Tuesday under the guidance of BJP’s National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh and attended by most major leaders of the state including BJP State President Satish Punia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod and Rajya Sabha member Om Mathur.

However, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has stayed away which has once again brought to the fore the rift in the state BJP. Tackling infighting still remains on top of the agenda for the state BJP.

Poonia said, “We will work to give shape to the ideas of nationalism and follow ‘Antyodaya’ on the ground. We have been energized by the guidance of our organization’s general secretary B.L. Santhosh.”

Much of the discussion at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ was about removing party weaknesses and internal differences of the state party unit. BJP sources say that in the meeting, BL Santosh gave instructions to party leaders to put a full stop to factionalism. For the past two years, the Rajasthan BJP has seen a lot of infighting between supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje and the state president Satish Poonia.