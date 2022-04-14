Attempts being made to undermine basic character of Constitution: Mann

Addressing a gathering during the state level function to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Baba Sahib here at Dr BR Ambedkar Government College in Jalandhar, the CM said,”Unfortunately these attempts are not made by foreigners or Britishers but by some of our own people,”. He said that these attempts need to nip in the bud for which people have to join their hands.

Mann said Baba Sahib had empowered the people through the Constitution by giving them the right to vote. He said that only due to this power political giants like Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manpreet Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia and several others have been decimated by people from the state’s political cavass.

The CM said democracy is a pillar of India’s Constitution, therefore any move to temper with its values would not be tolerated at any cost.

Drawing a parallel with Pakistan, Mann said though the neighbouring country had attained freedom a day before our country but democracy has never survived there due to lack of Constitutional democracy.

He said due to the visionary approach of Baba Sahib the Constitution and constitutional values have flourished in India on the contrary nothing such exists in Pakistan. Mann said a glaring example of dysfunctional democracy is that any ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan has been either killed or exiled.

The CM called upon the people to contribute immensely towards making an ideal society by following the principles of equality and liberty as enshrined in the Constitution propounded by Baba Sahib.

Describing Dr Ambedkar as a great scholar, jurist, economist, social reformer and a statesman, he said that Dr Ambedkar was one of the most towering personalities in world history. Bhagwant Mann said that though Dr Ambedkar hailed from a humble family, his exceptional contribution towards the society has enabled him to be amongst the league of global leaders.

Giving a clarion call to the people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday exhorted them to uphold the spirit of Indian Constitution.

The CM said the Indian Constitution was the result of Dr Ambedkar’s unparalleled hard work, dedication and far sightedness. He said that Baba Saheb was not only the leader of weaker sections but he belonged to the entire nation.

Mann further said the unmatched determination, progressive outlook and struggle of Dr Ambedkar to bring the underprivileged and poor sections of the society into the mainstream, will ever remain an inspiration for them.