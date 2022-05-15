Arlekar, Jai Ram facilitate people on Buddha Purnima

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendera Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday felicitated the people of the state on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The Governor said that Lord Buddha preached to avoid violence, greed, hatred, jealousy and many other vices to find happiness. He said that the teachings of Lord Buddha were more relevant in today’s era.

In his message, the Chief Minister said the Lord Buddha preached to follow the middle path to liberate human beings from the misery and sufferings and help one to live a peaceful life.

He said that Buddha Purnima speaks of Buddha’s enlightenment and his immeasurable life span wherein he devoted himself to lessen the sufferings of the people.