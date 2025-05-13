Swamiji’s plaque unveiled at Jalpaiguri station

On the sacred occasion of Buddha Purnima, Srimat Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, unveiled a commemorative plaque at Jalpaiguri Town railway station to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s final visit to the region.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy, MP of Jalpaiguri; the ADRM of Katihar Division; senior officials of NF Railway; prominent local dignitaries; monks; devotees; and a large gathering of the public.

Advertisement

At 97 years old, the Maharaj’s visit to Jalpaiguri was nothing short of extraordinary. His boundless energy and unwavering enthusiasm left a deep impression on the people of Jalpaiguri, with inspired devotees describing the experience as truly unforgettable.

Advertisement

Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s most revered spiritual leaders, is believed to have passed through Jalpaiguri Town station four times during his travels to Darjeeling—in 1897 (twice), 1898, and 1901. During the British era, the Darjeeling Mail would stop here for 40 minutes for tea, and it is widely believed that Swamiji briefly visited the town during those halts.

“The installation of this plaque is not just a tribute to Swamiji’s visits, but also an effort to rekindle the spiritual legacy associated with Jalpaiguri,” said Swami Shivapremananda, secretary of Jalpaiguri Ramakrishna Mission. “We humbly request anyone who may have old records or oral histories about Swamiji’s time here to share them. This will help preserve and enrich the cultural memory for future generations.”

Following the plaque unveiling, Swami Gautamanandaji addressed a special gathering of devotees at 11 a.m, offering blessings and reflections on Swamiji’s teachings. Later in the evening, the Maharaj departed for Belur Math.

This tribute marks an important moment for Jalpaiguri, reaffirming its quiet but proud place in the journey of a saint whose message continues to inspire the world.