AAP welcomes Mann’s appeal to hand over encroached land by May 31

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Wednesday welcomed the appeal of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the people of the state to vacate the encroached lands of Panchayat and government by May 31.

AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang while praising this decision of Mann government said the AAP government is fully committed to protect the capital, resources and assets of Punjab. Therefore, the illegal occupation from all resources will be removed so that the rule of law can be restored in the state, he said.

Addressing a Press conference, Kang said, “People of Punjab voted for change. Following the direction of CM Bhagwant Mann, rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is freeing the panchayat and government lands, whereas during SAD, BJP and Congress governments people in power used to encroach public lands and properties.”

He said during previous governments, panchayat and government lands and other resources were grievously looted and the situation was so bad that no political leader was ready to give up government houses, pensions and illegally occupied land.

“No legal action will be taken by the Punjab government against the occupiers of panchayat and government lands till 31 May but after that old expenses will be recovered from the occupiers and legal action will be taken,” Kang said adding no action will be taken out of revenge or political vendetta.

Thanking the families who cooperated with the Punjab government, Kang said a family in Samana constituency of Patiala district has handed over more than 40 acres of land to the government on their own and panchayat minister Dhaliwal has wished them prosperity.

“Bhagwant Mann’s government is working on a mission, not a commission. The government will protect the land, properties, resources and the capital of Punjab in every possible way and will take stern legal action against those who looted them,” he said.