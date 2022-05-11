Mann warns against encroachment on govt land, seeks handover before 31 May or face action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday categorically warned all those persons having government or panchayat land in illegal possession to immediately hand over the land to the government by 31 May.

In a tweet, Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to get such lands vacated from anyone including politicians, officers or even high-ups.

The CM further warned that in case these lands are not voluntarily surrendered, then the government would be forced to register fresh FIRs against such erring persons besides making them to pay previous liabilities accrued on the illegally possessed land.

The Punjab government launched a special drive to remove illegal encroachments from panchayat lands across Punjab. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintains the Bhagwant Mann government will take action against land mafia irrespective of political affiliation.

In order to remove the illegal encroachments from panchayat lands across Punjab, the department of rural development and panchayats had on 29 April freed 29 acres of panchayat land worth crores of value at Abhipur village under Block Majri, near New Chandigarh.

The officials had taken the possession of panchayat land in the presence of the rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

The panchayat minister maintains following directions of the CM Bhagwant Mann, he had set a target for the officials to vacate illegal encroachments from 5,000 acres of panchayat land by 31 May, 2022 under a special drive across the state in the first phase.

The minister said the Punjab government is committed to remove encroachments from all panchayat lands in the state and these encroachments will be removed without any discrimination and the lands of the panchayats will be handed over to the panchayats.