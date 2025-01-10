Land mafia will have to vacate encroached land, sooner or later: UP CM

In a stern warning to the mafia operating in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized that hundreds of acres of land illegally occupied by land mafias would be reclaimed, stating “sooner or later, the land will have to be vacated”.

CM Yogi unveiled the statue of former freedom fighter and social worker Kamala Bahuguna in Prayagraj on Friday.

Reflecting on the moment, CM Yogi remarked, “It is a fortunate coincidence that I had the privilege of unveiling the statue of former Chief Minister Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna in the capital Lucknow, and today, I have the honor of unveiling the statue of freedom fighter Kamla Bahuguna in Prayagraj.”

Before his address, the atmosphere was charged with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ ‘Har Har Ganga Maiya,’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ as CM Yogi took the stage.

CM Yogi paid heartfelt tributes to Kamala Bahuguna, recalling her contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Recalling her courageous struggle against British rule, CM Yogi shared how Kamla Bahuguna actively participated in the freedom movement from a young age.

“At the age of just eight, she raised slogans against British rule, for which she was subjected to torture by the British police. When she returned home and shared her ordeal with her mother, instead of discouragement, her mother strengthened her resolve further. She told Kamala that such hardships were part of the struggle for the nation’s independence and that enduring these sacrifices was necessary to free the country from British rule,” the CM recounted.

The Chief Minister further highlighted Kamala Bahuguna’s continued service, mentioning that during the 1954 Kumbh Mela, she had initiated a service camp that remains operational to this day. The camp not only assists in locating lost individuals but also helps devotees in various other ways.

CM Yogi praised the Bahuguna family’s legacy of selflessness, specifically mentioning Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna’s integrity during his tenure as Chief Minister and Union Minister. He noted how Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna, despite holding significant positions, chose to live in a rented house in Prayagraj, even when he could have easily acquired the surrounding properties.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the profound significance of organizing the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing that the same deep sentiment people felt for Ayodhya now resonates with the Maha Kumbh. He described Prayag as a sacred place where not only humans but also divine souls gather. “This is why efforts are being made on a war footing to fulfill the vision of a clean and divine Prayag,” he remarked.

CM Yogi extended his congratulations to all devotees for the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, also present at the event, acknowledged the transformative development in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi’s leadership. He shared that while being abroad, he frequently received updates about the transformed image of UP through the preparations for the Mahakumbh.

He remarked that Uttar Pradesh’s progress under CM Yogi’s leadership is being recognized not just across the nation but globally.

The event was attended by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh. Former MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi conducted the stage proceedings.