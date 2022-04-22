SC not satisfied by Delhi Police affidavit on Suresh Chavhanke

The Supreme Court today expressed its dissatisfaction at the Delhi Police affidavit which said that the speeches of Suresh Chavhanke at Hindu Yuva Vahini event did not amount to hate speech.

The Supreme Court’s two-judge bench, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and also comprising Justice Abhay S Oka, called for a fresh affidavit from the Delhi Police in thr entire issue

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K Nataraj said, he will take a re-look and file a fresh affidavit before the Supreme Court in the matter.

The Supreme Court ordered fresh affidavit after senior lawyer, Kapil sibal questioned the words in the affidavit that Dharam Sansad assemblage in Delhi was “to save ethics of the community”.

The Supreme Court also took a serious view of the persons who gathered there at the spot with a motive to save ethics of their community.

The Delhi Police had filed the affidavit and gave a clean chit to Delhi Dharam sansad, in which Suresh Chavanke was a Speaker.

The Supreme Court said, at the outset, Sibal invited our attention to the extracts of the speech and the enquiry report of the Sub Inspector (Police Station, Okhla Industrial Area), as also the counter-affidavit filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police reiterating the same position.

The Supreme Court today fixed the matter to be heard further on May 9. “Better affidavit be filed on or before May 04, before this court,” the Supreme Court today, said, in its order.